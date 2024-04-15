Art & Entertainment

Karan Johar On Self Worth: Don’t Empower Someone Who Doesn’t Have Same Feelings For You

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared some words of wisdom on self-worth, advising not to "empower someone who doesn’t have the same feeling for you".

Instagram
Karan Johar Photo: Instagram
Karan took to Instagram and shared an animated video depicting a girl unable to express her feelings to a boy who doesn’t reciprocate them.

"This is so true to so many… And heartbreaking in equal measure! Don’t empower someone who doesn’t have the same feeling for you… Self-worth always wins!" he captioned the clip.

Karan%27s%20Story
Karan's Story Photo: Instagram
Karan, who is known for his films revolving around love, romance, heartbreak, and family, last directed 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

At a recent film festival in Chandigarh, he confirmed that 'Student of the Year 3' would be developed as a series directed by Reema Maya. The first instalment, featuring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra, was released in 2012.

Additionally, the filmmaker-producer has partnered with the makers of the upcoming Jr NTR-starrer ‘Devara’.

Director Koratala Siva and NTR Jr. have joined forces with the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' helmer and AA Films of Anil Thadani for the North India theatrical distribution of 'Devara: Part 1'.

