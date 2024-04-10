Art & Entertainment

Karan Johar Collaborates With Jr NTR And Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Devara’ For North Theatrical Distribution Rights

‘Devara Part 1’, headlined by Jr NTR, will arrive in theatres on the occasion of Dussehra, October 10, 2024.

Karan Johar, on Wednesday, surprised his fans as he announced that his banner, Dharma Productions, has joined hands with the makers of ‘Devara’ for its North Indian theatrical distribution rights. Sharing the news on social media, Karan also shared a poster of the film along with a picture of him with Jr NTR, producer Anil Thadani and Apoorva Mehta, CEO & Producer - Dharma Productions. 

Karan captioned the post as, “A mass hurricane of grandeur entertainment is CLOSER THAN EVER BEFORE! Honoured & extremely grateful to be a part of – Man of Masses Jr NTR’s #Devara We are extremely thrilled & proud to announce our partnership for the north theatrical distribution rights for the next big cinematic experience in Indian cinema!”

Recently, Jr NTR, at Tillu Square’s success event, talked about ‘Devara’, and said, “I don’t know if this is a bit too much but I’ll say it anyway. I’m wearing a shirt today and this shirt has a collar.” After a small pause, Jr. NTR added, “Even if Devara is delayed by a few days, I guarantee you that Devara will be a film that will make all of you raise your collars in pride. We are working hard and will continue to work hard to deliver the best for our audience.”

‘Devara Part 1’, which boasts of intense action sequences and orchestral musical score,  will be released on Dussehra, October 10, 2024. The release date of the film was earlier announced by Jr NTR himself, and at the time, he had also shared a new poster of the film featuring him in an intense fight sequence. 

Coming to the film, it is set in the backdrop of the coastal lands and is directed by Koratala Siva. The film marks Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in South cinema, and also her maiden collaboration with Jr NTR. Reportedly, ‘Devara’ is mounted on a huge budget with makers spending a whopping Rs 140 crore on its VFX. Interestingly, Saif Ali Khan, who plays the antagonist in the film, wowed fans with his rustic avatar of 'Bhaira' for the first look. 

