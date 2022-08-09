Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022
Kannada Producer Lodges Complaint Against Actor Darshan

A complaint has been lodged against Kannada superstar Darshan in connection with threatening a film producer.

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 11:03 pm

A complaint has been lodged against Kannada superstar Darshan in connection with threatening a film producer.

Producer Bharat lodged the complaint with Kengeri police in Bengaluru, saying that he had signed Darshan's relative Dhruvan for the 'Sri Krishna Paramatma' movie two years ago.

The producer halted the film's shooting due to financial crisis and shared it with Dhruvan.

When Bharat was informing Dhruvan about halting of the film's shooting over telephone, the latter added Dhruvan on call.

During the telephonic conversation, Darshan allegedly threatened the producer.

The alleged audio recording has gone viral.

Darshan is allegedly heard saying wherever Bharat goes, he will not be spared.

The police have recorded statement of 'Sri Krishna Paramatma' director Anthony in this connection.

