Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' To Be Screened At Busan International Film Fest

Post its global box-office juggernaut, superstar Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' is all set to have another international recognition under its belt.

Kamal Haasan
Kamal Haasan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Oct 2022 5:44 pm

Post its global box-office juggernaut, superstar Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' is all set to have another international recognition under its belt.

The film will be screened at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) slated to take place from October 5-14.

'Vikram' will be screened under the Open Cinema category that recognises new and internationally acclaimed films that strike the perfect balance between popular and artistic cinema.

Produced by multi-faceted legend Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran, 'Vikram' released on June 3 earlier this year and went on to become a box office phenomenon across the world and also the highest grossing Tamil film in the UK. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj masterfully created an immersive universe in the film. That coupled with a stellar star cast made 'Vikram' one of the most successful Indian movies of 2022.

"The response to Vikram all over the world has been extremely overwhelming. The Busan International Film Festival is another feather in the film's cap and its selection is a win for the entire team. We are proud to have our film being screened along with some of the finest films across the globe and are grateful for all the love and adulation from the audiences," said V. Narayanan, CEO Raaj Kamal Films International.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kamal Haasan Vikram Movie Busan International Film Festival Blockbuster Tamil Cinema Tamil Movie International Recognition India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview

As 'Ponniyin Selvan' Earns Rs. 200 cr In 1st Weekend, The Makers Say 'Marching On And Making History'

As 'Ponniyin Selvan' Earns Rs. 200 cr In 1st Weekend, The Makers Say 'Marching On And Making History'