Kailash Kher Asks Raju Srivastava's Fans To 'Stand With His Family'

Kailash Kher, Raju Srivastava
Kailash Kher, Raju Srivastava IANS

Updated: 21 Sep 2022 2:46 pm

Singer Kailash Kher has urged the fans and friends of late comedian Raju Srivastava to pray for the peace of his soul and stand with his family at this difficult time for them.

Kher said: "Despite our so many prayers and rituals, Raju Srivastav, our family friend and elder brother, is no more with us. This news is very painful and I request everyone to be part of the prayers.

"I pray to God to give strength to the family to face this pain and stay strong in this tough time. May his soul attain salvation."

Srivastava passed away on September 21, 43 days after he suffered a cardiac arrest in a South Delhi on August 10 and was then rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

