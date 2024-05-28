K Drama

PENTAGON's Yeo One Pens Emotional Note For Fans Ahead Of Military Enlistment, Shares Pics Flaunting His Buzz Cut Hairstyle

PENTAGON's Yeo One has shared a series of pictures ahead of his military enlistment. The artist has also penned a note for his fans.

PENTAGON's Yeo One
Popular K-pop boy band PENTAGON is in the news. The band is making headlines as Yeo One bids farewell to the band to start his mandatory military duty. The singer took to social media to pen a note for his fans and also shared pictures of himself in a new hairstyle.

Taking to his Instagram, Yeo One shared a series of pictures. The singer is seen sporting a buzz cut ahead of his military enlistment. He is seen in a sleeveless Nirvana t-shirt. For his accessories, he opted for a bracelet, a watch, and a dainty necklace. Sharing these pictures, the K-pop idol wrote, “I will come back as a cooler man in front of the universe. So don’t worry always be healthy, happy, and enjoy. We will meet soon at the end of next year, and I will be back then. I love you and am always grateful towards you.”

Take a look at the post shared by Yeo One here.

The post has fetched over 45K likes. Reacting to the post, fans left comments wishing him all the best for his duty. One fan said, “We'll miss you and be here waiting for you, take care, Yeo One.” A second fan commented, “I love you so dearly…I will wait for you! Thank you for all your hard work! Stay healthy, stay happy, and make sure to eat well… I can’t wait to cheer for you again on stage…take care, my brightest star.” A third fan wrote, “I'll miss you so much, love. Waiting patiently until I can hear your voice again!! Stay happy and healthy and when you feel sad during our time apart, remember the universe loves you more than anything.”

With his enlistment, Yeo One becomes the fifth member of PENTAGON to fulfill his national duties. While the exact date of his discharge hasn't been disclosed by him or his agency, his post indicates that he will return in about a year and six months.

