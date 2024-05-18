Um Ki-joon, known for his role in ‘The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection,’ is set to tie the knot in December, according to his agency. The bride-to-be is not a public figure, and the couple intends to have an intimate wedding ceremony with only family, relatives, and close friends in attendance in order to maintain her privacy. The 48-year-old actor personally announced the news on his social media account on May 13, sharing a handwritten letter to express his joy. The marriage part of the letter reads, “… The reason I am writing this letter is that there is news I want to share with JEKYLLI [fandom name] first. I thought finding a lifelong partner was something that wouldn’t happen for me. However, I have met someone who is warm-hearted and considerate, and I plan to start a new life by getting married to this person. I am worried at the thought of how surprised JEKYLLI might be upon hearing this sudden news. My dear JEKYLLI! I will never forget your support and love for me, and I will continue to do my best to repay your love.”