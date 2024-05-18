K Drama

Korean Newsmakers Of The Week: Um Ki-joon Announces Marriage Plans, 2NE1 Reunites For 15th Debut Anniversary And More

Here are the top five newsmakers in the entertainment industry of the week, all the way from South Korea.

The third week of May brought forth unexpected announcements. From ‘The Penthouse’ actor Um Ki-joon announcing that he’ll be tying the knot to former girl group 2NE1 coming together to celebrate 15 years of their debut, we have you covered.

NCT's Mark Drops Solo Single '200,' Tops iTunes Charts

On May 16 at 6 PM KST, NCT’s member Mark made his official solo debut with a pre-release track titled ‘200.’ The digital single is set to be part of his first solo album expected to come out in February 2025. As soon as the song dropped, it quickly became popular on iTunes in many countries around the world. In fact, on the next day of its release, it had reached number one on iTunes charts in 11 different countries, including Brazil, Chile, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Brunei, Laos, Latvia, Peru, and Costa Rica. It also made it into the top five in 16 other regions, like Finland, Singapore, Turkey, Malaysia and more. The song, ‘200,’ shows more of Mark’s singing than his usual rapping skills, giving it a fresh and new feel.

Um Ki-joon Announces His Marriage

Um Ki-joon, known for his role in ‘The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection,’ is set to tie the knot in December, according to his agency. The bride-to-be is not a public figure, and the couple intends to have an intimate wedding ceremony with only family, relatives, and close friends in attendance in order to maintain her privacy. The 48-year-old actor personally announced the news on his social media account on May 13, sharing a handwritten letter to express his joy. The marriage part of the letter reads, “… The reason I am writing this letter is that there is news I want to share with JEKYLLI [fandom name] first. I thought finding a lifelong partner was something that wouldn’t happen for me. However, I have met someone who is warm-hearted and considerate, and I plan to start a new life by getting married to this person. I am worried at the thought of how surprised JEKYLLI might be upon hearing this sudden news. My dear JEKYLLI! I will never forget your support and love for me, and I will continue to do my best to repay your love.”

Ailee Confirms Dating Choi Si-hun

K-Pop singer Ailee has been revealed to be in a relationship with Choi Si-hun, an actor known for his appearance on ‘Single’s Inferno.’ On May 14, a local media outlet reported the news, which was confirmed by the singer’s agency, A2Z Entertainment. The statement simply stated, “It is true that Ailee is dating Choi Si-hun.” This follows an earlier announcement in March where the agency stated, “Ailee is currently dating a non-celebrity man, whom she was introduced to by her acquaintance, with the goal of getting married next year.”

Ailee, Choi Si-hun
Ailee, Choi Si-hun Photo: Spotify, X
info_icon

NewJeans Lent Their Voices To The Korean Audio Guide At The British Museum

NewJeans, announced by their agency ADOR on May 14, volunteered to record voice introductions for important exhibits in the Korean Gallery at the prestigious British Museum. They have lent their voices to various antique items like a celadon vase from the 1300s, a white porcelain moon jar from the time of the Joseon Dynasty, a rare painting of the Four Heavenly Kings of Buddhism, and traditional Korean architecture. The members – Danielle, Hyein, Haerin, Minji and Hanni – expressed happiness and pride, stating, “We are honoured and delighted to be part of this meaningful initiative, which highlights the elegance and beauty of Korea. We hope that many people will tune in.” The tour is now available on the official British Museum audio app.

2NE1 Reunites For 15th Debut Anniversary

2NE1 celebrated their 15th debut anniversary on May 17 by sharing news of their recent reunion for a special photo shoot, taking their fans all over the globe by surprise. Each of the four members – CL, Dara, Bom, and Minzy – shared the same yet beautiful photos on the band’s, as well as their respective social media handles, expressing gratitude to their fans for the support over the years. One of the members, CL, also penned a separate note, writing, “2NE1 has always been my house that made me feel the freedom to love, to play, to express, to create, to shine, to mix, to connect and share with people. Hope today 2NE1 reminds you to feel your light. Thank you always.” After disbanding in 2016, the historic K-Pop group reunited for the first time in six years and performed together onstage at Coachella 2022. Despite this, fans are still awaiting a proper reunion of the four members.

