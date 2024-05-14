K Drama

Ailee Revealed To Be Dating Choi Si-hun: K-Pop Singer To Tie The Knot With 'Single's Inferno' Star Next Year

Singer Ailee is in a relationship with actor-entrepreneur Choi Si-hun. The couple is set to tie the knot next year.

Instagram
Ailee, Choi Si-hun Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Several months after singer Ailee disclosed her plans to tie the knot, it’s been unveiled that her future spouse is a former participant of ‘Single’s Inferno.’ It’s revealed to be none other than Choi Si-hun.

A source informed News1 on Tuesday that Ailee and Choi Si-hun became engaged in March and are set to exchange vows in the near future. “Ailee, who revealed she was engaged in March, will be marrying Choi Si-hun,” the source said, adding, “Choi Si-hn currently owns a business in Jongno, Seoul.”

In response to the report, Ailee’s agency, A2Z Entertainment, stated, “It is true that Ailee is dating Choi Si-hun.”

In case you were not aware, the news of their relationship was revealed in March. “Ailee is currently dating a non-celebrity man, whom she was introduced to by her acquaintance, with the goal of getting married next year,” the agency’s statement read.

After their relationship became public knowledge, the singer turned to her social media platforms to convey her feelings, sharing, “I had hoped to share this joyous news when the time was right. Though feeling slightly robbed of that moment, the overwhelming support and warm wishes from all of you have made me want to embrace this happiness with everyone.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Choi Si-hun is a rising star in the entertainment industry. Apart from managing a restaurant in Seoul, he has also made appearance in television shows, including, Season 1 of ‘Single’s Inferno,’ ‘The New Employee,’ ‘I Ate Well Today,’ ‘Romanced,’ ‘Café Kilimanjaro,’ ‘I Started Following Romance,’ to name a few. As for Ailee, she recently released a digital single, ‘One Day’ in February. The K-Pop idol made her debut back in 2012 and is credited with a series of hits throughout the 2010s.

