Ailee Revealed To Be Dating Choi Si-hun: K-Pop Singer To Tie The Knot With 'Single's Inferno' Star Next Year

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Choi Si-hun is a rising star in the entertainment industry. Apart from managing a restaurant in Seoul, he has also made appearance in television shows, including, Season 1 of ‘Single’s Inferno,’ ‘The New Employee,’ ‘I Ate Well Today,’ ‘Romanced,’ ‘Café Kilimanjaro,’ ‘I Started Following Romance,’ to name a few. As for Ailee, she recently released a digital single, ‘One Day’ in February. The K-Pop idol made her debut back in 2012 and is credited with a series of hits throughout the 2010s.