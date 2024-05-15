K Drama

NewJeans To Narrate Official Audio Guide In Korean For The Esteemed British Museum

The members of NewJeans have provided voices for several key segments of the official Korean guide for the Korean-themed tour at the British Museum.

NewJeans
In a charming blend of culture and art, NewJeans, the popular K-Pop girl group managed by ADOR, has contributed their voices to the Korean Gallery at the esteemed British Museum. Their agency revealed on May 14 that the group volunteered to record voice introductions for key exhibits, enhancing the museum experience for Korean visitors.

This initiative focuses on notable exhibits within the Korean Gallery at the British Museum, renowned as one of the top three museums all across the globe.

NewJeans, speaking in Korean, have recorded voiceovers for many important items, such as a beautiful vase adorned with flower designs, special celadon pieces from the 1300s, a white porcelain jar belonging to the Joseon Dynasty, a painting of the Four Heavenly Kings of Buddhism, and a replica of a traditional Korean house, Sarangbang, from the 1700s.

Moreover, the members have also lent their voices to describe specific artifacts from Roman Britain, including a bronze bust of Emperor Hadrian, bringing an intriguing twist to the museum visit.

The girl group expressed their pride and joy in this opportunity by stating, “We are honoured and delighted to be part of this meaningful initiative, which highlights the elegance and beauty of Korea. We hope that many people will tune in.” Their narrated tour, accessible through the British Museum audio app starting May 14, will provide insights into Korean culture and history, encouraging visitors to explore the region’s rich heritage in more depth.

Meanwhile, on the musical front, Danielle, Minji, Hyein, Hanni, and Haerin are preparing for their comeback on May 24 with their latest double single, ‘How Sweet.’ Additionally, on June 21, the girl group is set to make their Japanese debut with ‘Supernatural,’ accompanied by a fan meeting at the Tokyo Dome. They will also appear on ‘2 Days & 1 Night,’ with the episode airing in June, marking their first appearance on a variety show since their debut in 2022.

