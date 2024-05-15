NewJeans To Narrate Official Audio Guide In Korean For The Esteemed British Museum

Meanwhile, on the musical front, Danielle, Minji, Hyein, Hanni, and Haerin are preparing for their comeback on May 24 with their latest double single, ‘How Sweet.’ Additionally, on June 21, the girl group is set to make their Japanese debut with ‘Supernatural,’ accompanied by a fan meeting at the Tokyo Dome. They will also appear on ‘2 Days & 1 Night,’ with the episode airing in June, marking their first appearance on a variety show since their debut in 2022.