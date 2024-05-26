K Drama

Jung Yun-ha Announces Cancer Diagnosis: 'Exhuma' Actress Plans To Go On Hiatus To Focus On Recovery

'Exhuma' actress Jung Yun-ha has revealed her battle with cancer and is awaiting test results, after which she intends to take a hiatus.

Jung Yun-ha Photo: Instagram
Popular actress Jung Yun-ha, renowned for her performance in the recent award-winning film ‘Exhuma,’ has courageously shared her ongoing struggle with cancer. On May 25, her agency C-JeS Studios verified her disclosure, initially announced on her social media. Following a poignant revelation about her cancer diagnosis, she intends to take a hiatus.

The agency revealed, “Jung Yun-ha is currently waiting for the results after getting tested. Depending on the test results, she would go on a full hiatus focusing on her recovery.”

This official statement from her agency follows the 38-year-old K-Drama actress’ earlier announcement on her Instagram about her cancer diagnosis.

In a [now-deleted] Instagram post, the ‘Citizen of a Kind’ actress wrote, “Hmm... where should I start. About a year and three months ago, I was diagnosed with cancer and had surgery. Then I was diagnosed with a benign tumour after the post-surgery biopsy. Now, about a year later, I was told it was back.”

Opening up about her vulnerability, she shared her journey of seeking multiple medical opinions after undergoing tests at another hospital. She continued, “I’m currently on my way back home after getting tested at a different hospital for a second opinion. I heard that the first and second tests were not good, and I have a lot more thoughts today than I did the first time I heard the news a year ago.”

“I’m writing and sharing because I feel like doing anything other than suffering in silence alone. I ask for your understanding if I’m not as responsive because I might be in a state where I can’t contain my emotions or I have no courage to be positive,” concluded the ‘Emergency Declaration’ star.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, she was last seen in ‘Exhuma.’ The actress has also starred in ‘12.12: The Day,’ ‘Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area,’ ‘The Dude In Me,’ ‘Confession,’ and many more films and shows.

