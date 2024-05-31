K Drama

Apple TV Announces 'Pachinko Season 2' Release Date; Check Out Announcement Video Inside

The second seaon of 'Pachinko' has been announced. The series will be available to stream on Apple TV from August 23 onwards.

Instagram
'Pachinko 2' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

After a successful first season in 2022, ‘Pachinko’ is here with its second season. The makers of this Critics Choice Television Award-winning show have revealed the date of release of the latest season. The historical epic will be available to stream in August.

Inspired by Min Jin-lee's novel, ‘Pachinko’ chronicles the multigenerational saga of a Korean family who migrated to Japan. Unlike the book's chronological storytelling, the show follows a different format as it shifts between different time periods. The show debuted in 2022 and was renewed for another season even before the conclusion of its first season. The second season will be available to stream on Apple TV from August 23 onwards. The makers will be releasing new episodes every Friday. The season finale will be premiered on October 11.

Apple TV took to their social media handle to share an announcement video. Sharing the video, they wrote, “Across borders and generations, the epic story of hope, anguish, courage, and forbidden love returns. Pachinko Season 2 premieres on Apple TV+ August 23.”

Take a look at the video here.

The announcement has fetched over 1.8K likes. Reacting to the video, one fan commented, “So ready for leeminho as Hansu and for the great cast…real cinema is back.” A second fan wrote, “Apple TV thank you for letting us see dancer Hansu…he seems very excited and happy.” A third fan mentioned, “More dancing from @ActorLeeMinHo just blows my mind.. this intro has such a happy vibe! the cast looks so happy freestyling their dance moves! I can never get enough of @ActorLeeMinHo… thank you for indulging my whims.”

Additionally, actor Kim Min-ha shared a series of first-look images of ‘Pachinko 2.’ The images set the tone for the new season. The post has fetched over 25K likes. Take a look at the images from ‘Pachinko 2’ right here.

Season 2 promises another captivating chapter with eight episodes, each delving deeper into the lives and fates of the characters. Adding to the anticipation is the addition of actor Kim Sung-kyu, who joins an already impressive cast featuring Youn Yuh-jung, Lee Min-ho, and Kim Min-ha.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka HC Says HD Revanna's Bail May Have 'Error In Record'
  2. Delhi Court Sends Bibhav Kumar To 14-Day Police Custody For Allegedly Assaulting Swati Maliwal
  3. Israel-Based Company Generated Anti-BJP AI Content To Interfere With Lok Sabha Polls: OpenAI
  4. JEE Advanced Response Sheets 2024: Direct Link Available jeeadv.ac.in; Results To Be Out On June 9
  5. Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail Plea On June 1
Entertainment News
  1. Sargun Mehta Feels Happy To Have Started Her Acting Journey In Punjabi Films: Everybody Is Hungry To Do More
  2. Imtiaz Ali Recalls ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Debacle: Mujhe Bohot Dard Hua, It Is An Unfortunate Child
  3. How To Ace The Summer Look To Perfection? Ananya Panday Gives Inspiration
  4. Tecate Emblema Music Festival: Alfonso Cuarón’s Daughter Bu Cuarón Makes Mexican Stage Debut – View Pics
  5. Malaika Arora Finally REACTS To Reports Of Breakup With Arjun Kapoor, Here’s What We Know
Sports News
  1. Ireland Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up: Dasun Shanaka Stars In SL's 41-Run Win In Florida
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Nishant Dev Qualifies For Paris Olympics; Treesa-Gayatri Enter Singapore Open SFs
  3. Afghanistan Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Warm-Up: Gulbadin Naib's All-Round Brilliance Seals The Deal For Rashid And Co
  4. Borussia Dortmund Vs Real Madrid, UCL Final: Carlo Ancelotti Confirms Thibaut Courtois Will Start At Wembley
  5. T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma Spends Quality Time With NBA Trophy In New York Ahead Of India's Warm-Up Fixture
World News
  1. A Massive Document Leak Reveals Discrepancies In Google’s Search Practices And Hidden Algorithm Secrets
  2. Israeli Military Confirms Operations In Central Rafah Day After Hamas' 'Complete Agreement' Announcement
  3. Trump Found Guilty In Hush Money Case, Truth Social Shares Drop By 9% After Verdict
  4. Germany: Man Stabs Policeman, Others At Far Right Event In Mannheim; Gets Shot By Cops
  5. Miss Universe Faces Scrutiny After Leaked Video. Can Diverse Contestants Ever Win?
Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 Highlights | May 31: Congress To Not Participate In Exit Poll Debates; Heatwave Kills 10 Out Of 14 Polling Workers In Bihar
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer
  3. Bangladesh At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  5. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  6. JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To 6-Day Police Custody In Obscene Videos Case
  7. Thrilling K-Dramas Releasing On OTT In June, Including 'The Hierarchy' And 'Agents Of Mystery', That Will Keep You Hooked
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Nishant Dev Qualifies For Paris Olympics; Treesa-Gayatri Enter Singapore Open SFs