Inspired by Min Jin-lee's novel, ‘Pachinko’ chronicles the multigenerational saga of a Korean family who migrated to Japan. Unlike the book's chronological storytelling, the show follows a different format as it shifts between different time periods. The show debuted in 2022 and was renewed for another season even before the conclusion of its first season. The second season will be available to stream on Apple TV from August 23 onwards. The makers will be releasing new episodes every Friday. The season finale will be premiered on October 11.