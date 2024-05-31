After a successful first season in 2022, ‘Pachinko’ is here with its second season. The makers of this Critics Choice Television Award-winning show have revealed the date of release of the latest season. The historical epic will be available to stream in August.
Inspired by Min Jin-lee's novel, ‘Pachinko’ chronicles the multigenerational saga of a Korean family who migrated to Japan. Unlike the book's chronological storytelling, the show follows a different format as it shifts between different time periods. The show debuted in 2022 and was renewed for another season even before the conclusion of its first season. The second season will be available to stream on Apple TV from August 23 onwards. The makers will be releasing new episodes every Friday. The season finale will be premiered on October 11.
Apple TV took to their social media handle to share an announcement video. Sharing the video, they wrote, “Across borders and generations, the epic story of hope, anguish, courage, and forbidden love returns. Pachinko Season 2 premieres on Apple TV+ August 23.”
Take a look at the video here.
The announcement has fetched over 1.8K likes. Reacting to the video, one fan commented, “So ready for leeminho as Hansu and for the great cast…real cinema is back.” A second fan wrote, “Apple TV thank you for letting us see dancer Hansu…he seems very excited and happy.” A third fan mentioned, “More dancing from @ActorLeeMinHo just blows my mind.. this intro has such a happy vibe! the cast looks so happy freestyling their dance moves! I can never get enough of @ActorLeeMinHo… thank you for indulging my whims.”
Additionally, actor Kim Min-ha shared a series of first-look images of ‘Pachinko 2.’ The images set the tone for the new season. The post has fetched over 25K likes. Take a look at the images from ‘Pachinko 2’ right here.
Season 2 promises another captivating chapter with eight episodes, each delving deeper into the lives and fates of the characters. Adding to the anticipation is the addition of actor Kim Sung-kyu, who joins an already impressive cast featuring Youn Yuh-jung, Lee Min-ho, and Kim Min-ha.