Lee Min-ho Marks 18 Years Of Acting Debut, Expresses Gratitude To Fans For Their 'Unwavering Support And Love'

World's most loved Korean actor, Lee Min-ho, made his official debut with the K-Drama, 'Secret Campus,' in 2006.

Lee Min-ho Photo: Instagram
‘Boys Over Flowers’ fame Lee Min-ho is recognized as a key figure in the global Korean wave phenomenon, playing a significant role in boosting the popularity of K-Dramas worldwide. It was after the release of this show that most audiences got into the vast world of Korean dramas.

And today is a huge day for the actor and his fans all across the globe as he celebrates his 18th anniversary since his debut in 2006. To mark this special occasion, his agency MYM Entertainment posted a heartfelt message on their social media accounts, expressing profound gratitude to fans for their unwavering support throughout the years.

They wrote, “On May 10th, let’s raise a toast to the incredible journey of Lee Min-ho on his 18th debut anniversary!” They further added, “It’s all thanks to the unwavering support and love from Minoz worldwide that we’ve been able to shine brighter with each passing year. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being by our side.”

Along with the caption, the agency posted a stunning photo of the ‘Pachinko’ actor. 

Before his official debut, the 36-year-old actor began his acting journey with minor roles in various projects from 2002 to 2006. However, it was in 2006 that he made his official debut with the drama ‘Secret Campus.’ The following year, he landed his first leading role in the high-school-themed drama ‘Mackerel Run,’ but that didn’t perform too well.

However, he surged to popularity overnight with the 2009 hit K-Drama, ‘Boys Over Flowers,’ and his role of Gu Jun-pyo is still loved by all K-Drama enthusiasts. After the immense success of the drama worldwide, Lee Min-ho ascended to global stardom. From that point onward, his journey was seamless as he continued to dominate the industry. Notably, he also received the Best New Actor Award at the Baeksang Arts Awards in 2009 for his outstanding performance.

Over the years, he has established a solid foothold in the Korean entertainment industry, portraying a wide range of characters, whilst also serving as an inspiration for many rising actors. Some of his other noteworthy works include ‘City Hunter,’ ‘The Heirs,’ ‘Gangnam Blues,’ ‘The Legend of the Blue Sea,’ ‘The King: Eternal Monarch,’ ‘Bounty Hunters,’ ‘Faith,’ and many others. Additionally, in 2022, he made his Hollywood debut with ‘Pachinko.’

This year, he will return to dramas with a new rom-com titled ‘Ask the Stars.’ He will also be making a comeback to films after almost eight years with ‘Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint.’

