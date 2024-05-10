Lee Min-ho Marks 18 Years Of Acting Debut, Expresses Gratitude To Fans For Their 'Unwavering Support And Love'

However, he surged to popularity overnight with the 2009 hit K-Drama, ‘Boys Over Flowers,’ and his role of Gu Jun-pyo is still loved by all K-Drama enthusiasts. After the immense success of the drama worldwide, Lee Min-ho ascended to global stardom. From that point onward, his journey was seamless as he continued to dominate the industry. Notably, he also received the Best New Actor Award at the Baeksang Arts Awards in 2009 for his outstanding performance.