Amid the HYBE-ADOR conflict that took the K-pop world by storm, K-pop girl band NewJeans found itself in the midst of it all. The girl band was targeted to malicious attacks by trolls in the last couple of days as the HYBE-ADOR conflict went to court. As the conflict has settled, ADOR has stepped up and has released a statement where it has threatened online harassers with strong legal action.
Taking to their social media, ADOR shared an elaborate statement where they recognized that there has been a rise in malicious posts against NewJeans and its members. They addressed the online harassment faced by the band. The agency announced its decision to take strong legal action against users spreading malicious rumors about the members.
They wrote, “We are consistently monitoring various communities with regard to malicious comments, ill-intentioned viral marketing, slander, insults, and defamation by spreading groundless information about NewJeans. In particular, we are aware of the recent increase in anonymous malicious posts targeting the members. As a result, we are currently preparing legal action including civil and criminal lawsuits, and would also like to mention that no settlements or leniency will be extended to the perpetrators of such actions.”
Additionally, ADOR has set up an email hotline for fans to report any rights infringements or malicious activities against NewJeans. The agency continued, “We plan to use all possible means to track such posts on anonymous communities that are generally difficult to detect and will take legal action accordingly.” They also thanked the fans for their constant support.
On the work front, NewJeans is set to make their official Japanese debut with a double single on June 21. This release will feature four tracks: the title track, ‘Supernatural,’ and the B-side, ‘Right Now,’ along with an instrumental version of both songs. Additionally, they will be hosting their first-ever Japanese fan meeting concert.