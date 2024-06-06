They wrote, “We are consistently monitoring various communities with regard to malicious comments, ill-intentioned viral marketing, slander, insults, and defamation by spreading groundless information about NewJeans. In particular, we are aware of the recent increase in anonymous malicious posts targeting the members. As a result, we are currently preparing legal action including civil and criminal lawsuits, and would also like to mention that no settlements or leniency will be extended to the perpetrators of such actions.”