K Drama

ADOR Issues Statement Against Malicious Posts Targeting NewJeans, Threatens Legal Action

ADOR has released an official statement where they have addressed the rise in malicious posts about NewJeans. They have also threatened legal action.

Instagram
NewJeans Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Amid the HYBE-ADOR conflict that took the K-pop world by storm, K-pop girl band NewJeans found itself in the midst of it all. The girl band was targeted to malicious attacks by trolls in the last couple of days as the HYBE-ADOR conflict went to court. As the conflict has settled, ADOR has stepped up and has released a statement where it has threatened online harassers with strong legal action.

Taking to their social media, ADOR shared an elaborate statement where they recognized that there has been a rise in malicious posts against NewJeans and its members. They addressed the online harassment faced by the band. The agency announced its decision to take strong legal action against users spreading malicious rumors about the members.

They wrote, “We are consistently monitoring various communities with regard to malicious comments, ill-intentioned viral marketing, slander, insults, and defamation by spreading groundless information about NewJeans. In particular, we are aware of the recent increase in anonymous malicious posts targeting the members. As a result, we are currently preparing legal action including civil and criminal lawsuits, and would also like to mention that no settlements or leniency will be extended to the perpetrators of such actions.”

Additionally, ADOR has set up an email hotline for fans to report any rights infringements or malicious activities against NewJeans. The agency continued, “We plan to use all possible means to track such posts on anonymous communities that are generally difficult to detect and will take legal action accordingly.” They also thanked the fans for their constant support.

On the work front, NewJeans is set to make their official Japanese debut with a double single on June 21. This release will feature four tracks: the title track, ‘Supernatural,’ and the B-side, ‘Right Now,’ along with an instrumental version of both songs. Additionally, they will be hosting their first-ever Japanese fan meeting concert.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. AP EAMCET Result 2024 Out Soon On cets.apsche.ap.gov.in | How And Where To Check EAPCET Result, Rankcard
  2. Weather Update: Rainfall In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru; Heatwave To Prevail Across States, Says IMD | Details Inside
  3. PM Congratulates Claudia Sheinbaum For Winning Mexico's Presidential Poll
  4. Delhi Water Crisis: Supreme Court Directs Himachal Pradesh To Release Surplus Water
  5. Outlook India: Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
Entertainment News
  1. ADOR Issues Statement Against Malicious Posts Targeting NewJeans, Threatens Legal Action
  2. Sania Mirza Talks To Kapil Sharma About Her Winning Streak Against Martina Hingis
  3. Dakota Fanning Reveals Tom Cruise Has Been Gifting Her Shoes On Every Birthday Since 2005
  4. Rumoured Couple Triptii Dimri-Sam Merchant Share Glimpses From Their Romantic Vacay
  5. Jennifer Lopez Opens Up On The 'Negativity' Amidst Rumours Of Her Split With Ben Affleck
Sports News
  1. Alexander Zverev Vs Casper Ruud, Semi-Final Live Streaming: Head To Head, When, Where To Watch French Open 2024 Match
  2. French Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Stunned By Mirra Andreeva At Roland Garros QF - In Pics
  3. IND Vs IRE, T20 WC: Arshdeep's Efforts To Pitch Ball On Scrambled Seam Hampered By Intense Swing
  4. India At T20 World Cup: Rishabh Pant Will Continue To Bat At No. 3, Vikram Rathour Confirms
  5. T20 World Cup: Australia Ride On All-Round Stoinis Show To Beat Oman By 39 Runs - In Pics
World News
  1. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Unveil Solid-Fuel 'Palestine' Missile That Resembles Iranian Hypersonic
  2. Israeli Strike In UN School Kills 32; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  3. WHO Confirms First Human Death From Bird Flu In Mexico | Details
  4. Moscow-Washington Relation Won't Change, No Matter Who Wins US Election: President Putin
  5. Death Toll From Floods Across Southern Germany Rises To 6
Latest Stories
  1. As BJP Breaches More Gateways To The South, What Next For Regional Parties?
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Mother's Blood Sample Swapped With That Of Accused Teen, Confirms Report; Remand Extended Till June 12 | Details
  3. BJP’s Hattrick Sweep In Gujarat Blocked As Congress Breaks The Spell With Lone Seat Victory
  4. Israeli Strike In UN School Kills 32; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: NDA Prepares For Modi 3.0; EC To Present Final Results To President Murmu
  6. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: UGA Post Historic 3-Wicket Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
  7. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Stoinis Stars, AUS Kick Off Campaign With 39-Run Win