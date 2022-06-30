Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
Jugjugg Jeeyo Crosses Rs 50-Crore Mark At Box Office

The film ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. It was released in theatres on June 24.

Jugjugg Jeeyo
Updated: 30 Jun 2022 3:46 pm

Comedy-drama ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ has collected over Rs 50 crore in box office collections, the makers said on Thursday. Directed by Raj Mehta and backed by Dharma Productions, the family entertainer was released in theatres on June 24.

The official Instagram page of the production banner shared the latest box office figures of ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ in a post.

"This parivaar’s love continues to bring families back to the big screen & serve entertainment with a solid punjaabbi touch!" read the post from Dharma Productions.

On day six of its release, ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ raised Rs 3.97 crores at the ticket window, taking its box office total to Rs 50.24 crore. In its opening week, the film had earned Rs 36.93 crore.

‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli.

[With Inputs From PTI]

