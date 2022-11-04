Jude Antony Joseph's Film On Floods That Ravaged Kerala Titled '2018'

Director Jude Antony's upcoming film on the great floods that ravaged Kerala recently has been titled '2018'.



The unit of the film, which features a huge star cast including Kunchako Boban, Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Vineeth Srinivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Kalaiyarasan, Narain, Lal, Indrans, Ajuvarghese, Tanviram, Sshivada and Gautami Nair, recently released the title poster of the film.



Actress Sshivada, who too released the title poster on her Instagram timeline, wrote, "The story of the brave Keralites who fought together the flood that drenched the state in 2018. Unveiling the title of the movie. Revealing the story of the real heroes. 'Everyone is a hero'."



Anto Joseph, who is one of the producers of the film, wrote a lengthy post in Malayalam about the film.



He said, "2018 is a constant memory of the great flood for Kerala. We still have sleepless nights, nightmares thinking about the flood that washed away everything... But Malayalees survived that too...



"... We defeated the flood with sore hands and minds. The world was amazed at the unity and determination of Malayalees. When that story is told in Abhrapali, it's name is 2018 nothing else!



"This is a dedication... For the souls taken away by the flood... For those who still cry remembering them... For those who had to stand helpless seeing all the efforts of a lifetime fade away... For the army who appeared as saviours... For the fisherman brothers... For the fellowship of Malayalees... For the great word man... The story of the brave Keralites who fought together the flood that drenched the state in 2018. Unveiling the title of the movie Revealing the story of the real heroes. Everyone is a hero."