Saturday, Aug 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Jubin Nautiyal: Rarely Do We Get The Opportunity To Sing For A Young College Album

Singer Jubin Nautiyal is all pepped up as his song 'Naya Pyaar Naya Ehsaas' from the film 'Middle Class Love' is out.

'Naya Pyaar Naya Ehsaas' - Middle-Class Love
'Naya Pyaar Naya Ehsaas' - Middle-Class Love IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Aug 2022 6:26 pm

Singer Jubin Nautiyal is all pepped up as his song 'Naya Pyaar Naya Ehsaas' from the film 'Middle Class Love' is out.



Jubin Nautiyal says: "Rarely do we get the opportunity of singing for a young college album. The film revives the genre for Hindi movies. I had such a great time working on the track Naya Pyaar Naya Ehsaas. It's bound to take everyone back to their memories of first love. The innocence and warmth of the song will bring a smile to your face."

Director Ratnaa Sinha recreates it for her upcoming 'Middle Class Love'. The first song of the film's album is titled 'Naya Pyaar Naya Ehsaas'.

The song is written and scored by Himesh Reshammiya, and is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Palak Mucchal. The song brings back the nostalgic vibe of first love, the first brush with romance and the joyous emotions it evokes.

Talking about the track, Himesh Reshammiya says: "This song will remind everyone of their first love. The song speaks about the feelings that one experiences when in love and how first love will always have a special place in your heart."

"I have channelled my personal experiences with the music and I hope it touches everyone's hearts."

Palak Muchhal adds: "The melody of the song will touch the right chord with the audiences as it brings back the feeling of first love. It's always a pleasure singing for Himesh Sir and I had such a great experience working with him and Jubin on this song. I hope this song makes everyone relish their fond memories of love!"

Director Ratnaa Sinha adds that Himesh has delivered a very wholesome album to me which is in sync with the film's theme.

'Middle Class Love' stars Prit Kamani, Eisha Singh, Kavya Thapar and is directed by Ratnaa Sinha. The film is jointly produced by Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios.

'Middle Class Love' is all set to release on September 16.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Jubin Nautiyal Himesh Reshammiya Middle Class Love Palak Mucchal Prit Kamani Eisha Singh Kavya Thapar Music
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

We The People: The Matchmaker For Girls From Impoverished Families

We The People: The Matchmaker For Girls From Impoverished Families

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta