Anubhav Sinha's 'Middle Class Love' Trailer Addresses Serious Issue In Lighter Vein

Being born in a middle class family where it is always taught to think twice before spending makes a college boy looking out for the ways to come out of his present situation and how he does it is all about 'Middle Class Love'. Director Ratnaa Sinha's film deals with the issues faced by middle class youth in a very interesting and light way. The trailer of the movie is out and with all the new faces, the director has made all attempts to make it worth watching.



It stars Prit Kamani, Kavya Thapar and Eisha Singh. The trailer shows that the entire film is set in Mussoorie and revolves around Prit, who plays a young college boy and is shown always frustrated with his father as he keeps asking him to spend less. He keeps complaining about it to his mother and friends. Later, to get out of his middle class life, he starts following a rich girl on the campus. Interestingly, he keeps saying that being middle class is a disease and in fact he has a special term for it, 'Middleclassiosis'.



In a very hilarious way, the movie touches on the issues faced by middle class families, youth and campus life.



Talking about it, the director says: "After the love, I received from the audience on my first film, I knew I had to push myself to make something different. I wanted to set my second film in a middle-class milieu and delve into what it means for a young boy to belong to that strata of society aiming to break out of it."



"College life is also a phase of self-discovery, making blunders, owning up to them and realising the value of family's support. I wanted to give my audience a comforting film that they will connect with. We also went against the tide to cast three new actors and I hope that the audience blesses their first film."



Director-producer Anubhav Sinha also explains the concept of the film and says: "I am proud of how this film has shaped up. It's a simple story that's told with flair." "I believe in telling stories rooted in reality and this time around what sets this film apart is along with it being raw, it weaves around a young and quirky love story. I am really excited for the audience to experience the film."



'Middle Class Love' is jointly produced by Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios. The film is all set to release on September 16.