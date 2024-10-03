Art & Entertainment

Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel

Outlook Rating:
1.5 / 5

The Todd Phillips musical aims for bold gambles but ends up unprovocative and listless

A still from Joker: Folie à Deux
A still from Joker: Folie à Deux Photo: IMDB
info_icon

In Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux, everything you may have wished for the follow-up to be is chucked at the door. Opening with a shrewd Loony Tunes reprisal of the previous film’s (Joker, 2019) events, it also bodes the shadow personality of the protagonist. The sequel is a direct continuation of the story, picking up a few months after Arthur Fleck/Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) has killed six people, gathering public attention especially after shooting Murray Franklin (Robert De Niro) on national television.

Since then, Arthur has been put away in Arkham State Hospital. Inadvertently, his rant about the State dumping the underprivileged garnered him a massive fan following. The case becomes Gotham’s top priority, with state attorney Harvey Dent (Harry Lawtey) baying for a death penalty. Arthur has relinquished life completely, going through the motions of the day with a hollowed-out self.  He has no interest even in the appeal of his own lawyer who hammers together a defence for him by attributing the slayings to extreme mental illness. She pleads that he stick to an admission of bipolar disorder. That’s the only way he can get some sort of pardon, she tells him. But he is indifferent, snubbing all efforts to probe his memory of the murders. The film shuttles between the Arkham asylum and Arthur’s trial proceedings. Arthur stays detached and amused as the interrogation against him considers even his journal entries as evidence for Dent’s claim that there’s no fragmentation between him and Joker. The two are contiguous. Phoenix’s long, empty stares, almost drilling into the other’s soul, is as searing and unforgettable as his disconcerting shifts in movement and voice modulation, especially when the actor unleashes himself fully in the second half’s courtroom scenes.

Throughout, you get a sense the storytelling wishes to go for broke yet it refrains itself. Occasional sparks of inventiveness, like the very opening sequence, are brushed aside by tame directions the narrative takes. The screenplay coasts on the previous movie’s blunt review of Arthur’s tortured psyche and the dismissal of his childhood trauma. In that way, Joker: Folie à Deux is constantly in two minds. Whenever scenes rim repetitiveness (the debate around the veracity of Arthur’s personality disorder drummed on endlessly just to refresh memory of his killings), it’s cue for the film to dish out its musical side. Early in the movie, a character says music balances the fractures within. An inmate at a different ward in the Arkham asylum, Harleen ‘Lee’ Quinzel (Lady Gaga), makes a quick, heady connection with Arthur through songs. She catalyses in a jaded, defeated Arthur a want to regain his lost personhood as well as to validate and reinforce her own violent streaks.

Ghaath Review - Platoon One Films
Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating

BY Debanjan Dhar

Phillips takes this to heart a tad too much, articulating the gulf between Arthur’s circumstances and his doomed desires for love in a raft of featureless sequences. While the music borrows from iconic American pop and jazz chartbusters including Frank Sinatra’s I’ve got the world on a string, Judy Garland’s Get Happy and The Jam’s That’s Entertainment, Phillips stages these fantastical interludes in the most banal manner. Most of them are bastardised versions of Broadway productions. The one that smoulders, literally and figuratively, is bandied out early in a failed prison break, where Lee’s unhinged impulses start to draw Arthur towards her. But these songs in a parallel dream space summarily halt the momentum, destabilising too many thrilling moments.

A still from Joker: Folie à Deux
A still from Joker: Folie à Deux Photo: IMDB
info_icon

Neither exists any blazing chemistry between Phoenix and Gaga to make the impetuous, obsessive and damaged romance hold up a routine, star-crossed track. It’s the sort of love where Lee emphatically says she will “build a mountain” for Arthur. But Lee’s degree of obsession with him, her elaborate pursuit of him isn’t grounded enough. Phillips isn’t interested in adapting stories as they are in the original comic, doing his own freehand thing with it. But he also expects us to be informed of the history and texture of these characters. Otherwise, motivations may seem exaggerated and unconvincing. A darker underside to the love story also gets buried underneath the old-school fun and frolics. Lee fathoms a relationship with him as long as Arthur keeps the discrete myth of Joker alive. It’s this disruptive, anarchic cult which has lain itself as the crucible for people’s protest against the rotten system. The minute Arthur suggests Joker may just be a fantasy, she coldly retreats. This equation spills with gaslighting and toxic co-dependency but Joker: Folie à Deux sticks to the glossy surface. We get spare hints of the delusions that too through Arthur’s lawyer.

The film feels redundant and stale, traipsing around Arthur’s psyche in a constricted vocabulary. The grimness floats on recycled ideas of a traumatic childhood being why Arthur fabricates an alter ego to deal with the pain. Phillips and Scott Silver’s screenplay spins on the Arthur/Joker duality, squeezing thin the moral tension in an already slim plot. A playful character as this re-fits to a sober type in the hands of Phillips. Arthur’s mock-chuckles punctuate the moment, but the blurring tragicomic register feels forced. It’s as if we have to be reminded every now and then this is Joker lest we mix him with some stock battered prison inmate. How does Arthur view his own meteorically loaded position as a crusader? Is he a martyr or a monster? How much of the symbolic charge to his identity is vested with hunger for spectacle? Is he possibly discomfited by the legion of anti-establishment Jokers that swear by him? Phillips poses attractive questions without the panache to marshal them together into something brutally frank and unsettling. Beneath all the musical pizzazz, Joker: Folie à Deux can’t stow out its plainclothes storytelling, neither its script nor craft fortifying on glints of promise.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Vs Scotland Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: BAN-W Set 120-Run Target For SCO-W
  2. South Korea Vs Japan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 10
  3. Indonesia Vs Philippines Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 9
  4. Mohammad Azharuddin Summoned By ED In Money Laundering Case
  5. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Harmanpreet Is All Smiles At Captains' Day - In Pics
Football News
  1. Liverpool Boss Arne Slot: Mohamed Salah 'Will Always Score Goals'
  2. Diego Simeone Takes Positives But Jan Oblak Slams 'Pitiful' Atletico Madrid Performance
  3. Vincent Kompany: Bayern Munich Must Learn From Defeat To Aston Villa
  4. MLS Supporters' Shield: Messi, Suarez Help Inter Miami Lift Trophy - In Pics
  5. Champions League: Atletico Thumped By Benfica - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. From Facing Jannik Sinner To Claiming Padel Medal: Aryan Goveas Courting Glory
  2. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
  3. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
  4. Shanghai Masters: Sumit Nagal Faces First-Round Exit After Defeat To China's Wu Yibing
  5. Sumit Nagal Vs Wu Yibing, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Shanghai Masters 2024 Match
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Uttarakhand And Himachal, A Concerted Campaign Against "Outsiders" Keeps Up Steam 
  2. Day In Pics: October 03, 2024
  3. Air India: Employees Raise Concerns Over Rest, Privacy As New Policy Asks For Room Sharing
  4. Ahead Of Jharkhand Elections, BJP Puts ‘Bangladeshi Infiltrators’ Narrative Centrestage
  5. No Substance To Claims Of 'Infiltrators' Marrying Tribal Women For Land In Jharkhand
Entertainment News
  1. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
  2. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
  3. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  4. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  5. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Iran's 'Hit List' Rumours: Netanyahu And Defence Minister Among Key Targets In List Surfacing Online
  2. Flights Resume At Japan's Miyazaki Airport After WWII Bomb Explosion Causes Major Disruptions | Details
  3. Typhoon Krathon Makes Landfall In Taiwan
  4. Annual Solar Eclipse 2024 | In Pics
  5. Mexico: 6 Migrants Shot Dead, 10 Injured Near Guatemalan Border As Mexican Army Opens Fire
Latest Stories
  1. Mohammed Shami Hits Out On Reports Claiming Pacer Is Out Of BGT, Calls It 'Fake News'
  2. RG Kar Kolkata: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Fresh Row Over Statue Installation | Top Points
  3. Women's T20 WC: Google Doodle Honours Cricketers As Mega Event Kicks-Off In UAE
  4. Amid Medics' Stir For Safety, Doctor In Delhi Shot Dead By Teens At Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations
  7. Navratri 2024: How Is The Festival Celebrated In Different Indian States?
  8. Middle-East Tensions: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Central Beirut Hit Second Time In A Week | Key Points