Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel

Since then, Arthur has been put away in Arkham State Hospital. Inadvertently, his rant about the State dumping the underprivileged garnered him a massive fan following. The case becomes Gotham’s top priority, with state attorney Harvey Dent (Harry Lawtey) baying for a death penalty. Arthur has relinquished life completely, going through the motions of the day with a hollowed-out self. He has no interest even in the appeal of his own lawyer who hammers together a defence for him by attributing the slayings to extreme mental illness. She pleads that he stick to an admission of bipolar disorder. That’s the only way he can get some sort of pardon, she tells him. But he is indifferent, snubbing all efforts to probe his memory of the murders. The film shuttles between the Arkham asylum and Arthur’s trial proceedings. Arthur stays detached and amused as the interrogation against him considers even his journal entries as evidence for Dent’s claim that there’s no fragmentation between him and Joker. The two are contiguous. Phoenix’s long, empty stares, almost drilling into the other’s soul, is as searing and unforgettable as his disconcerting shifts in movement and voice modulation, especially when the actor unleashes himself fully in the second half’s courtroom scenes.