Monday, Sep 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

John Bradley, Joanne Froggatt To Star 'North Shore' Series From Paramount+

"Game of Thrones" alum John Bradley is set to headline "North Shore", a crime thriller series set up at the streaming service Paramount+.

Joanne Froggatt
Joanne Froggatt IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Sep 2022 11:42 am

"Game of Thrones" alum John Bradley is set to headline "North Shore", a crime thriller series set up at the streaming service Paramount+.

Joanne Froggatt, best known for "Downton Abbey", is also part of the project which hails from "Cold Feet" creator Mike Bullen.

According to entertainment website Deadline, the first season of the Australian original "North Shore" will consist of six episodes. Gregor Jordan will direct the show.

Set on and around Sydney Harbour, the series follows the clash of cultures when British and Australian detectives team to solve a complex murder mystery, and uncover a conspiracy with international political consequences.

Bradley will play the series lead Max Wylie, a British detective who, offside with his colleagues, is seconded to Australia to observe the investigation into the suspicious death of a young woman, the daughter of a British cabinet minister.

"When Max travels to Australia his life is at a crossroads. His boss doubts Max is a team player and questions whether he has a future in the police, and his wife is contemplating calling time on their marriage," read the synopsis of "North Shore".

Froggatt, who has closed a one-year deal to star in season one, will play Abigail Crawford. It is unclear whether she is the cabinet minister.

The series is financed in part by Screen Australia and also produced in association with ITV Studios. 

Related stories

Paramount Files Motion To Dismiss 'Top Gun: Maverick' Copyright Lawsuit

Matt Shakman In Talks To Direct Marvel's 'Fantastic Four', Leaves Paramount's New 'Star Trek' Film

Paramount Pictures To Distribute Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Globally

Production on "North Shore" is expected to begin mid-October in Sydney.

Tags

Art & Entertainment John Bradley Joanne Froggatt North Shore Paramount+ Game Of Thrones (GOT) Downton Abbey Cold Feet Mike Bullen
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

'We Will Definitely Show Our Papers': Why Muslims In Jharkhand Are Celebrating New Domicile Policy

'We Will Definitely Show Our Papers': Why Muslims In Jharkhand Are Celebrating New Domicile Policy