Art & Entertainment

Jodie Foster Marks 10th Anniversary With Wife At Hand And Footprint Ceremony

Actress Jodie Foster, renowned for her roles in 'The Silence of the Lambs' and 'Taxi Driver', celebrated her 10th anniversary with her wife, Alexandra Hedison, in the most special manner.

Advertisement

X
Jodie Foster, Alexandra Hedison Photo: X
info_icon

Actress Jodie Foster, renowned for her roles in 'The Silence of the Lambs' and 'Taxi Driver', celebrated her 10th anniversary with her wife, Alexandra Hedison, in the most special manner.

The 61-year-old actress got her hands and feet imprinted into the ground outside the TCL Chinese Theatre during the 15th annual TCM Classic Film Festival, reports 'People' magazine.

Foster, who most recently appeared in the sports documentary 'Nyad', received support from various friends, including Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest, and her wife, Alexandra Hedison, who sat in the front row.

During her heartfelt speech, Foster acknowledged that it was the couple's 10-year anniversary and expressed gratitude to Hedison, 54, for being "so generous" and "giving up" their special day for the event.

Advertisement

"Like, what were you thinking? How come you didn't say no? I love you so much, and I'm so grateful for the life we have together," Foster expressed.

After the event, the Best Actress Oscar winner shared how Hedison was more than willing to adjust their anniversary plans.

The actress told 'People', "I asked her, and she was just like, 'Oh yeah, that's okay. We'll figure it out. That's okay. We'll go to dinner'. We had a good day, so we kind of made it happen yesterday, and then we got a whole weekend of fun things to do."

Reflecting on the ceremony, she added: "I thought it was just something for me, because it meant something to me as a kid, but I didn't realise it was such a big deal, and all my friends were like, 'Wait, what? What's happening?' So it's kind of great."

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
  2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
  3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
  4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
  5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
  7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting Ends With 60% Polling; Tripura Records Highest Turnout, Bihar Lowest | Updates
  8. Sports Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Emma Raducanu, Enters Stuttgart Open Final