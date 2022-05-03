The sequel of ‘Panchayat’ is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from May 20. It is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and will star Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta. It will take the audience on a journey of Abhishek once again who is an engineering graduate working as a secretary in the panchayat office in Phulera.

The first season was a success and now ‘Panchyat 2’ will take us on a deeper journey of Abhishek, Manju Devi and Pradhan Pati in Phulera. With all the characters navigating the village's complexities, they will face a new opposition that will bring chaos.

The announcement was posted on Prime Video’s social media pages. Season 1 was launched in April 2020 and bagged a positive response.