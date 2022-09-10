Saturday, Sep 10, 2022
Jay Sean Changed His Stage Name At Last Minute For 'Dance With You'

Known for belting out hits such as 'Dance With You' and 'Eyes on You', singer Jay Sean has revealed that it was at the last minute that he changed his stage name for the intro in 'Dance With You'. He added that he had chosen a totally different stage name before that moment.

Updated: 10 Sep 2022 11:37 am

As his popular hip-swaying number 'Dance With You', which also featured in 2003 film 'Boom' marking the debut of Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, completed 19 years, the singer, whose real name is Kamaljit Singh Jhooti, took to Instagram and penned a note about the track.

He even shared a clip from the song and a string of pictures with Rishi Rich and Juggy D.

"19 years ago we released "Dance With You". This will always be such an iconic song to me. I will never forget the day @rishirich @therealjuggyd and I made this song, there was no "over thinking" or carefully crafted intention behind it, it was all feels and vibes," he wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He added: "What mattered was that WE loved it and were proud of it. Us 3 were jumping around the studio with pure excitement with no idea of what was around the corner or how big it would go onto become. I was still unheard of, so this was my introduction to the world."

He then made a revelation that his stage name was changed in the last moment.

"Fun fact: it was last minute that I changed my stage name to jay sean for that intro, I had chosen a totally different stage name before that moment and you'd all be calling me something else. Anyway, thanks to everyone who supported us from day one. We love and appreciate you."

Jay Sean made his debut in the UK's Asian Underground scene as a member of the Rishi Rich Project with 'Dance with You', which reached No. 12 on the UK Singles Chart in 2003.

This led to him being signed to Virgin Records and having two UK top 10 hits as a solo artist in 2004: "Eyes on You" at No. 6 and "Stolen" at number 4. They were included in his critically acclaimed debut album Me Against Myself.

In 2009, his American debut single 'Down' topped the Billboard Hot 100, making him the first solo artist of South Asian origin and first UK urban act to top the Hot 100. It was the seventh-best selling song of 2009, having sold more than three million copies in the United States that year, eventually reaching six million sales in the United States, making him the most successful British/European male urban artist in US chart history at the time.

It was soon followed by another hit, 'Do You Remember', which entered the top ten on the Hot 100, Jay Sean was ranked No. 35 in Billboard's Hot 100 Artists of 2009.

