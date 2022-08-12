Jason Alexander, Britney Spears' Ex-Husband, Pleads No Contest To Trespassing, Battery

Jason Alexander, ex-husband of pop star Britney Spears, was found guilty of criminal charges stemming from his uninvited appearance at Spears' home during her wedding in June. Alexander, 40, pleaded no contest Thursday to aggravated trespassing and battery, both misdemeanors, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, reports USA Today.

Alexander was arrested at Spears' residence on June 9 after he showed up uninvited during her wedding celebration that day, when she married longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Alexander was confronted by a security guard who tried to remove him from the premises. He battered the guard and also damaged a door during his attempt to enter the home, authorities said.

According to online court documents, Alexander was credited with time served for the 64 days he spent in Ventura County jail since the arrest. He was also issued a criminal protective order prohibiting him from coming within 100 yards of both victims.

"We're happy with the result," said Erin Meister, the supervising deputy DA who prosecuted the case, reports USA Today.

"The defendant accepted responsibility for what he did on June 9 — he ended up spending two months in jail — and the victims' priority was the protective order," Meister said.

Alexander was married to Spears for three days in 2004 before the marriage was annulled.