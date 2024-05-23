Janhvi Kapoor Reveals She Wears Rented Clothes And Jewellery: Bhaade Ke Hain, Lautana Padta Hai

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’, opposite Rajkummar Rao, and it would not be wrong to say that the actress is one of the most fashionable starlets in Bollywood. She recently grabbed headlines with ‘method dressing’, and was seen in a red jersey blouse, teamed up with a royal blue saree at the trailer launch of the film. Her outfit had elements of her character from her film, based on cricket.
During her appearance on Mashable India‘s The Bombay Journey, Janhvi shared how she wears rented clothes, and it is her way of doing her bit towards sustainability. She said, “Whenever the stylists call for clothes, they’re mostly rented. The shoes and rings are mine but the necklace and bracelets are not mine. The shirt is also not mine. Bhaade ke hain!”
The actress informed that despite her outfits and accessories being customised for her, her stylists return the clothes, shoes and jewellery once her event is over. “Of course, these are customised for me, but they’ve all been rented. This entire look is put together by renting clothes and accessories. In sabko lautana padta hai (We have to return them) Does that qualify as being sustainable?” she chimed in.
The ‘Dhadak’ actress further stated that she has any qualms about repeating her clothes. “I repeat clothes. Mera ek night suit hai which I refuse to let go of. It has the face of my favourite embossed on it,” Janhvi added. Earlier her friend Sara Ali Khan also spoke about repeating clothes, and had mentioned in an interview, “I’ve been wearing the same white clothes ever since I can remember. I wear whatever is given to me on rent, so here’s hoping it is sustainable!’’
Coming to Janhvi and Rajkummar’s ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’, it is all set to release on May 31.