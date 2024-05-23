Art & Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor Reveals She Wears Rented Clothes And Jewellery: Bhaade Ke Hain, Lautana Padta Hai

Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy promoting her film, ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’, which also stars Rajkummar Rao.

Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’, opposite Rajkummar Rao, and it would not be wrong to say that the actress is one of the most fashionable starlets in Bollywood. She recently grabbed headlines with ‘method dressing’, and was seen in a red jersey blouse, teamed up with a royal blue saree at the trailer launch of the film. Her outfit had elements of her character from her film, based on cricket. 

During her appearance on Mashable India‘s The Bombay Journey, Janhvi shared how she wears rented clothes, and it is her way of doing her bit towards sustainability. She said, “Whenever the stylists call for clothes, they’re mostly rented. The shoes and rings are mine but the necklace and bracelets are not mine. The shirt is also not mine. Bhaade ke hain!”

The actress informed that despite her outfits and accessories being customised for her, her stylists return the clothes, shoes and jewellery once her event is over. “Of course, these are customised for me, but they’ve all been rented. This entire look is put together by renting clothes and accessories. In sabko lautana padta hai (We have to return them) Does that qualify as being sustainable?” she chimed in.

The ‘Dhadak’ actress further stated that she has any qualms about repeating her clothes. “I repeat clothes. Mera ek night suit hai which I refuse to let go of. It has the face of my favourite embossed on it,” Janhvi added. Earlier her friend Sara Ali Khan also spoke about repeating clothes, and had mentioned in an interview, “I’ve been wearing the same white clothes ever since I can remember. I wear whatever is given to me on rent, so here’s hoping it is sustainable!’’ 

Coming to Janhvi and Rajkummar’s ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’, it is all set to release on May 31.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Update: Cyclone Remal Set To Reach Bengal By Sunday; Heavy Rainfall Likely In Odisha |Details Inside
  2. Two Kids, Elderly Man Killed As Car Overturns In MP’s Rajgarh District
  3. Loss Of 2.33 Million Hectares Of Forest Cover: NGT Seeks MoEF&CCs Response
  4. Job Crisis At IITs: 38% Of 2024 Batch Across 23 Campuses Remain Unplaced
  5. Woman Holds Unique Protest Against Bad Roads In Hyderabad
Entertainment News
  1. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Salman Khan Cried While Shooting For 'Maine Pyar Kiya's 'Kabootar Ja' Song For THIS Reason
  2. Here's Why Abdu Rozik Rejected The Opportunity To Participate In Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'
  3. Jackie Shroff Joins 'Welcome To The Jungle' After Sanjay Dutt Exited Due To Health Concerns? Here's What We Know
  4. 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai' Fame Firoz Khan, Known For Impersonating Amitabh Bachchan, Passes Away
  5. Jacqueline Fernandez REVEALS The Worst Advice She Got From A Fellow Actor
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Geneva Open - Novak Djokovic Set To Go Against Tallon Griekspoor
  2. Bologna Confirm Thiago Motta Departure With Juventus Move Imminent
  3. French Open 2024 Draw Revealed, Fascinating Match-Ups In Store - Check Who Plays Whom
  4. UEFA Euro 2024: Italy Announce 30-Member Provisional Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. French Open 2024: How Tough Is Rafael Nadal's Half? Breaking Down Roland Garros Draw
World News
  1. How Pink Noise Is Changing The Way We Relax
  2. Mexico Stage Collapse: 9 Dead, 63 Injured After Strong Winds Cause Stage To Collapse During Election Rally
  3. Kenyan Climber Found Dead On Mount Everest
  4. US Will Announce $275 Million More In Artillery And Ammunition For Ukraine, Officials Say
  5. US Applications For Jobless Benefits Fall As Labor Market Continues To Thrive
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect
  2. French Open 2024: 5 Top Storylines From Roland Garros This Year Ft Nadal's Swansong
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Modi Can Do Everything,' Says Shah; Security Tightened In Bengal's Nandigram After BJP Worker's Death
  4. French Open 2024 Draw Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Roland Garros Event In India
  5. First Time Candidates Of Lok Sabha Elections: Breath Of Fresh Air Or Old Wine In New Bottle?
  6. Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes
  7. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Eliminator? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Geneva Open - Novak Djokovic Set To Go Against Tallon Griekspoor