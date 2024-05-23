Art & Entertainment

Did You Know? Janhvi Kapoor Once Asked A Boy To Jump Out Of Her Window, Here's What Dad Boney Kapoor Did Later

Janhvi Kapoor recalled how she had once asked a boy to jump out of her window. She was, later, caught by her father Boney Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor with her father, Boney Kapoor Photo: Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film – ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi.’ The actor is currently going around promoting her film where she will be sharing the screen with Rajkummar Rao. In a recent interview, the actor shared an anecdote from her childhood. She revealed how she had asked a boy whom she had sneaked into her room to jump out of her window. She mentioned how she was caught by her father, Boney Kapoor.

In a conversation with Mashable India, Janhvi Kapoor recalled an incident from her younger days when she had sneaked into someone to her room. She revealed that her room was on the first floor, and she had asked the boy to jump because she could not let him out from the front door. She said, “First floor that was my room. This was the first house mom bought in Mumbai when she started shooting. So, this was like a bachelor pad, and I snuck someone in once and I didn’t wanna let them out from the front door, so I said, you jump. So, I said jump, and my car was here. It was a tall car, so I said jump on to the car and roll over and he did.”

The actor mentioned how her father Boney Kapoor had seen this incident on the CCTV camera. She revealed that he got grills installed on the windows. She continued, “And then Dad saw it on the CCTV camera anyway and he’s like what are you doing and that’s why he put this grill outside this room, so no one could jump in and out.”

She did not reveal the name of the person in the interview. On the work front, Kapoor will be playing the role of Mahi in ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi.’ She will play the role of a housewife who becomes a cricketer later. The trailer has been praised for the chemistry between Kapoor and Rao. The movie is set to release in theatres on May 31.

