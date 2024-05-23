In a conversation with Mashable India, Janhvi Kapoor recalled an incident from her younger days when she had sneaked into someone to her room. She revealed that her room was on the first floor, and she had asked the boy to jump because she could not let him out from the front door. She said, “First floor that was my room. This was the first house mom bought in Mumbai when she started shooting. So, this was like a bachelor pad, and I snuck someone in once and I didn’t wanna let them out from the front door, so I said, you jump. So, I said jump, and my car was here. It was a tall car, so I said jump on to the car and roll over and he did.”