Saturday, Apr 16, 2022
Jaideep Ahlawat Concludes Filming Of 'An Action Hero'

In a statement, Ahlawat said working on "An Action Hero" has been a great joy ride and a learning experience.

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat Instagram/@jaideepahlawat

Updated: 16 Apr 2022 4:40 pm

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat has completed shooting for his upcoming film “An Action Hero”, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana.

Billed as a slick actioner with an offbeat satirical sense of humour, the film follows an artist’s journey both in front and behind the lens.

It is directed by Anirudh Iyer, who previously served as an assistant director on “Tanu Weds Manu Returns” (2015) and “Zero” (2018).

Khurrana will be seen in the skin of the eponymous action hero.

In a statement, "Pataal Lok" star Ahlawat said working on "An Action Hero" has been a great joy ride and a learning experience.

"Shooting for ‘An Action Hero’ was the best of both worlds - lots of learning and even more fun! Working with the entire team of ‘An Action Hero’ has been a joy ride and an enriching experience.

"Anirudh Iyer's storytelling is flawless and Ayushmann was just the most perfect co-star!” the 42-year-old actor said.

“An Action Hero” is produced by filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s banner Colour Yellow Production and Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series.

The film went on floors in January this year with its first schedule being shot in London. 

