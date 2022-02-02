Jacqueline Fernandez Broke Into Tears On The Final Day of 'Ram Setu' Shoot

On Monday, actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar revealed that their next action-adventure movie 'Ram Setu' will hit theatres on Diwali. Fernandez and Kumar uploaded a video from the set of their film on their respective social media accounts, confirming the completion of filming.

According to a report by India Today.in, Fernandez became upset on the final day of the shoot. During the filming of 'Ram Setu,' Fernandez was said to be in tears since she was going through a lot of personal issues.

“On the last day of the shoot, the actress got emotional and spoke to the director and her co-star about her experience working on the film and how she shot the movie while going through her personal turmoil…Jacqueline was shooting for Ram Setu in the middle of the ED inquiries and a very public scandal," said a source.

“When it hit her that they had wrapped the shoot of ‘Ram Setu’ and it is the last day, she got very emotional. She has been personally battling a lot of hardships, from her mom’s health to the scandal with photos of her with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar going public. The actress used Ram Setu as a work distraction and a good place to get away from mental stress," the source added.

Since her intimate photos with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar leaked on the internet and caused a commotion, Fernandez has kept a low profile on social media. Last month, Fernandez requested that photographs that would 'intrude' on her privacy and personal space not be circulated in the media.

Chandrasekhar allegedly gifted Fernandez a slew of costly presents, which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has confiscated as part of its investigation into the money-laundering case.