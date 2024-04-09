Actor Jackie Chan turned heads when a picture of him at an event in China went viral on social media recently. In the viral photo, the martial artist is seen in grey hair and an all-black ensemble. The photo sparked a conversation about the actor’s health among his fans. Following this development, the actor took to his Instagram to share an update with his fans and also answer their concerns. He clarified that the look is for an upcoming movie.
Taking to his Instagram, Jackie Chan shared a series of pictures of him at various stages of his life. He shared photos from when he had just started his career, photos from when he became a global name and recent photos. Sharing these, the actor penned a note about his recent 70th birthday and his career in the industry.
Addressing the speculations about his health, the actor wrote, “Not so long ago, a lot of friends saw some recent photos of me on the internet, and they were all concerned about my health. I want to take this opportunity to let everyone know, don’t worry! It’s just a character appearance for my latest movie. The character requires me to have white hair, a white beard and look old. Over the years, I’ve always been willing to try new things for a movie, no matter if it’s a challenging stunt or a breakthrough appearance for a character. I’ve been in the entertainment business for 62 years and I cherish every moment because I’m lucky I’m still filming today.”
The post has fetched over a million likes. Reacting to the post, fans spammed the comment section with supportive messages for the actor. One fan said, “Thank you, Jackie, you made my childhood and I want to give you flowers while you are still here…Happy Bday Legend.” A second fan commented, “You remain a hero papa J.” A third fan mentioned, “Happiest birthday to my favorite actor in the world…may god bless you with good health and happiness.”