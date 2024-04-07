Jackie Chan Birthday Special: 5 Best Movies Of The Action-Comedy Legend

Chan Kong-sang, professionally known as Jackie Chan is a Hong Kong director, actor, martial artist, writer, producer and a stuntman. He is famous for is slapstick acrobatic fighting style, innovative stunts and comic timing. He has been into the acting industry since 1960s who have performed in more than 150 films. He is best known for his amazing and innovative stunts and is also one of the most influential action film starts of all time.
1. 'Police Story'
Released in the year 1985, this movie can be said as Jackie Chan’s magnum opus. He has done one of the most unforgettable roles of his lifetime in this film. Chan plays the role of Kevin, a police officer who struggles to clear his name after a drug lord frames him as a dirty cop. Some of the scenes like, the shopping mall fight scene, Chan’s slide down from the electrical pole, his hanging off the side of a bus using an umbrella, a car chase in the town are the remarkable one that make the audience go speechless.
This movie won Hong Kong Film award for best picture, best action choreography and was also placed fourth in the list of greatest action movies.
2. 'Drunken Master 2'
Released in the year 1994, this movie followed up on the original 'Drunken Master' nearly fifteen years later. This story revolves around a young martial artist who is caught between respecting his father’s wishes or stopping a group of foreigners from stealing the precious artifacts. Chan plays the role of Wong Fei-hung who faces off a group of foreigners trying to steal or export some of the Chinese artifacts.
This movie’s climax was directed by Jackie Chan which took nearly four months to shoot where it ranks among Chan’s most definitive cinematic moments. The Time magazine also had voted this film as one of the hundred greatest movies of all time.
3. 'Police Story 3: Supercop'
Released in the year 1996, this movie is a third film in the 'Police Story' franchise. Chan plays the role of Kevin where he can be termed as a supercop and the one who saw an inspector teaming up with the Interpol. He teams up with his female red Chinese counterpart to stop a Chinese drug tycoon.
One of the most remarkable scenes in the film is the extended chase sequence which included Michelle Yeoh, using a motorcycle to jump onto a moving train. This movie was also added to the list of greatest action movies and in the year 2009, Quentin Tarantino declared this movie as the one which contained the greatest stunts of any film ever made.
4. 'Armour Of God'
Released in the year 1987, this movie followed condor on a wild adventure through the desert. It is an action-adventure comedy where Chan plays the role of an Asian Hawk. This Asian Hawk and his sidekick were sent on a quest through Europe to find a treasure that was held by a shadowy organization of monks.
On the sets of 'Armour of God', Chan nearly died. While shooting one of the scenes, while jumping on to a tree, a branch broke which made Chan to fall smashing his head on a nearby rock that made a fracture to his skull. Inspite of all these, this movie turned out to be Chan’s highest-grossing Hong Kong film of all time.
5. 'Kung Fu Yoga'
Released in the year 2017, this movie contains action, adventure and comedy. The story plot contains two professors who team up to locate a lost treasure where they go on an adventure which takes both of them from a Tibetan ice cave to Dubai and finally to a mountain temple in India. Jackie Chan did martial arts action comedy in this film.
He had done a clear case of taking the original, putting his own spin on it and improved it. As Chan does best explorer movies, his character in the film is a mixture of an older Asian Hawk and Ethan Hawk. It turned out to be a humbling and inspiring movie for the audience.
Which among the above movies is your favorite and you would rewatch? Share with us.