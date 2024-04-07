Jackie Chan Birthday Special: 5 Best Movies Of The Action-Comedy Legend

Released in the year 1985, this movie can be said as Jackie Chan’s magnum opus. He has done one of the most unforgettable roles of his lifetime in this film. Chan plays the role of Kevin, a police officer who struggles to clear his name after a drug lord frames him as a dirty cop. Some of the scenes like, the shopping mall fight scene, Chan’s slide down from the electrical pole, his hanging off the side of a bus using an umbrella, a car chase in the town are the remarkable one that make the audience go speechless.