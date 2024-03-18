'I Refuse To Believe That': Fans React As A Photo Of 69-Year-Old Jackie Chan With Grey Hair Goes Viral

Jackie Chan is one of the most highly-respected and one of the most beloved stars across the globe. Over the past few decades, he has consistently captivated audiences with his mind-blowing action sequences and has also served as an inspiration for many to take up martial arts.
Renowned for his iconic movies in the 80s and 90s, Jackie Chan’s death-defying stunts and meticulously choreographed fight scenes make him memorable. This characteristic of the star is cherished the most. However, recent public appearances have left fans disheartened as the toll of age on the star has started to become evident.
Many fans were quick to notice the presence of white hair on the 69-year-old star’s head and face, sparking numerous reactions. This came as a surprise, because we all know he doesn’t look his age at all! At a recent event in Sichuan, China, he donned a cream-coloured shirt with a black sweater jacket and formal pants.
As a photo of him at the event has taken the internet by storm, many netizens have reacted to it. One said, “Seeing Jackie Chan get this old lowkey makes me sad ngl.” Another said, “Our hero is getting old.” One more said, “Age is truly a blessing when you reach certain levels of longevity, but the fear of how fast it flies is truly alarming.” “It’s true. If you’re Asian you look 30 your whole life and the second you turn 70 you look over a 100,” one said, while another humorously remarked, “He’s only 52.”
More comments flowed through. One chimed in, “There are few people that I don’t want them to get old and he is one of them GOAT.” Another statement echoed, “The way this man made my day as a child anytime I seen a movie with him in it! The amount of times I watched all 3 Rush Hours is crazy. Much respect to this man!” “Nope, I refuse to believe that. Rush Hours, that’s how he looks like, yessir,” remarked one more.
One more stated, “Jackie Chan is 70? Time goes by fast. Legend.”
Born in 1954 in Hong Kong, Jackie Chan began his career as a stuntman in the renowned Bruce Lee film ‘Enter the Dragon.’ He subsequently rose to prominence as a martial artist in his own unique way. He was most recently seen in an ad alongside BTS’ V for SimInvest. The star has ‘The Karate Kid Sixth,’ ‘Rush Hour 4,’ ‘Legend,’ ‘New Police Story 2,’ and ‘Project P’ in the pipeline.