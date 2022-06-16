It Takes A Lot of Courage To Make A Series Like 'Fingertip 2': Aparna Balamurali

Actress Aparna Balamurali, who plays one of the leads in the upcoming web series 'Fingertip 2', says it takes a lot of courage to make a series like the gripping tech thriller that revolves around the lives of six individuals affected by the ever-changing digital space.

Participating in a press meet organized by ZEE5 Tamizh, the OTT platform on which the series is to premiere on June 17, Balamurali impressed audiences with her powerful performance in Sudha Kongara's 'Soorarai Pottru', said, "I was elated when I got an opportunity to be a part of 'Fingertip 2'. One needs to possess a lot of courage and boldness to make a series like this. This series will be a reflection of watching real-life incidents on screens."

Stating that this was the first time that she was a part of a web series, the actress said that the director had presented the story just as he narrated it. "This series will be something that everyone can closely relate to. I request everyone to watch this series and support it," she said.

The series, produced by Arun and George Nambi, has been directed by Shivakar and features Prasanna, Regina Cassandra along with Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles with Vinoth Kishan, Kanna Ravi, Sharath Ravi, and many more prominent actors as a part of the cast.

[With Inputs from IANS]