Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

It Takes A Lot of Courage To Make A Series Like 'Fingertip 2': Aparna Balamurali

Actress Aparna Balamurali says it takes a lot of courage to make a series like the gripping tech thriller that revolves around the lives of six individuals affected by the ever-changing digital space.

It Takes A Lot of Courage To Make A Series Like 'Fingertip 2': Aparna Balamurali
Aparna Balamurali IMDB

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Jun 2022 2:38 pm

Actress Aparna Balamurali, who plays one of the leads in the upcoming web series 'Fingertip 2', says it takes a lot of courage to make a series like the gripping tech thriller that revolves around the lives of six individuals affected by the ever-changing digital space.

Participating in a press meet organized by ZEE5 Tamizh, the OTT platform on which the series is to premiere on June 17, Balamurali impressed audiences with her powerful performance in Sudha Kongara's 'Soorarai Pottru', said, "I was elated when I got an opportunity to be a part of 'Fingertip 2'. One needs to possess a lot of courage and boldness to make a series like this. This series will be a reflection of watching real-life incidents on screens."

Stating that this was the first time that she was a part of a web series, the actress said that the director had presented the story just as he narrated it. "This series will be something that everyone can closely relate to. I request everyone to watch this series and support it," she said.

The series, produced by Arun and George Nambi, has been directed by Shivakar and features Prasanna, Regina Cassandra along with Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles with Vinoth Kishan, Kanna Ravi, Sharath Ravi, and many more prominent actors as a part of the cast.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Aparna Balamurali Prasanna Shivakar Fingertip Fingertip Season 2 Southern Cinema OTT Tamil Series Zee5 Zee5 Tamil Upcoming Tamil Show New Release
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

WI Vs BAN, 1st Test: Preview, Streaming

WI Vs BAN, 1st Test: Preview, Streaming

Swallow Momos With Care: AIIMS Delhi Warns After Man Choked To Death On A Momo

Swallow Momos With Care: AIIMS Delhi Warns After Man Choked To Death On A Momo