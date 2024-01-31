Ankita Lokhande’s husband, Vicky Jain, had almost made it to the finals of ‘Bigg Boss 17.’ But he was evicted from the house in the finale week. After his elimination, he organized a get-together at his Mumbai residence which was attended by Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan, and Sana Khan to name a few. Photos from the event went viral but one picture caused considerable damage. In one picture, Vicky Jain was seen holding Purva Rana. He was brutally trolled for that picture, and it was alleged that he was cheating on Ankita Lokhande.
Isha Malviya Opens Up On Vicky Jain Getting Trolled For His Party Pictures; Urges Trolls To Not Comment On Personal Lives
'Bigg Boss 17's Vicky Jain was trolled for his party pictures with Purva Rana. Isha Malviya broke her silence and stood up for Vicky Jain.
Responding to that criticism, Isha Malviya spoke up for Vicky Jain. In a latest interview, she opened up about the party that was thrown by Vicky Jain and also urged trolls to not comment on someone’s personal life. Isha Malviya revealed that the celebration also included family members.
In a conversation with ETimes, she said, “Ayesha was there. I went with my mom, Ankita di’s mother, uncle, and brother all were there. The party was held to celebrate Vicky’s achievement that he made it to the top 6 with his own efforts. It was not even a celebration that we went to a club or something. We were at Vicky’s house, we had dinner, and a get-together happened.”
Isha Malviya continued, “Looking at that people commenting Vicky ki aiyashiyaan chal rahi hai, womaniser and all. I feel what people say easily, they must also feel it. It doesn’t look good, especially since he is a married man. Tomorrow if their kids see all this, what will they feel? There are many parties where Ankita di goes alone, she also has a huge friend circle so that doesn’t mean she is doing something wrong. People need to understand this before commenting on others’ lives.”
She urged trolls to understand celebrity lives and asked them to treat the matter with sensibility. ‘Bigg Boss 17’ ended on Sunday and Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner.