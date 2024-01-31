Isha Malviya Opens Up On Vicky Jain Getting Trolled For His Party Pictures; Urges Trolls To Not Comment On Personal Lives

Ankita Lokhande’s husband, Vicky Jain, had almost made it to the finals of ‘Bigg Boss 17.’ But he was evicted from the house in the finale week. After his elimination, he organized a get-together at his Mumbai residence which was attended by Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan, and Sana Khan to name a few. Photos from the event went viral but one picture caused considerable damage. In one picture, Vicky Jain was seen holding Purva Rana. He was brutally trolled for that picture, and it was alleged that he was cheating on Ankita Lokhande.