Saturday, Apr 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Isabelle Fuhrman To Lead Thriller 'Unit 234'

Actress Isabelle Fuhrman has been picked to play the lead in the upcoming thriller ‘Unit 234’. She is famous for her role in ‘The Novice’.

Isabelle Fuhrman To Lead Thriller 'Unit 234'
Isabelle Fuhrman Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Apr 2022 6:17 pm

‘The Novice’ actor Isabelle Fuhrman has been tapped to star in filmmaker Andy Tennant's upcoming thriller movie ‘Unit 234’.

According to Deadline, production on the film is currently underway in Cayman Islands. Derek Steiner has penned the script.

The story follows Laurie Saltair (Fuhrman), who discovers the comatose man, Clayton, in Unit 234 of her family’s storage facility while working the night shift alone. What transpires is a thrill ride of a cat-and-mouse game for Laurie and Clayton to survive the night. The film is fully financed by Productivity Media.

Blythe Frank, Hadeel Reda and Lee Dreyfus are producing the project along with Productivity Media's William G Santor and Doug Murray. Colleen Camp is serving as executive producer.

Related stories

Before Bruce Willis, 5 Hollywood Celebs Who Publicly Discussed Their Chronic Illnesses

Flaunt Weekly Is A Hollywood-Based Worldwide Daily Magazine Published In The United States

James Mangold To Direct Biopic On Hollywood Legend Buster Keaton

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hollywood Hollywood Actor Hollywood Actress Hollywood Couple Hollywood Announcement Action Thriller Crime Thriller Thriller Thriller Film Isabelle Fuhrman Los Angeles Hollywood USA United States Of America
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

DeFi Platforms Becoming Favourite Hunting Ground For Crypto Thieves And Hackers

DeFi Platforms Becoming Favourite Hunting Ground For Crypto Thieves And Hackers

Despite USA Warning, India Doubles Down On Oil Purchase From Russia: Report

Despite USA Warning, India Doubles Down On Oil Purchase From Russia: Report