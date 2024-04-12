Inside Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Fam-Jam With Soha, Kunal Kemmu To Mark Eid Celebrations- See Pics

Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor celebrated Eid with Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. On Thursday, on the occasion of Eid, Soha dropped a few pictures from the Eid celebrations. Apart from Kareena and Saif, Saba Ali Khan and other guests were also present. In one of the pics, Taimur was also seen but Jeh didn't make an appearance in any of the family pics. The Eid party was seemingly at Soha and Kunal's residence.