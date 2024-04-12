Art & Entertainment

Inside Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Fam-Jam With Soha, Kunal Kemmu To Mark Eid Celebrations- See Pics

On Thursday, on the occasion of Eid, Kareena and Saif celebrated the special occasion with Soha, Kunal and their close ones and friends.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's Eid celebrations with family Photo: Instagram
Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor celebrated Eid with Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. On Thursday, on the occasion of Eid, Soha dropped a few pictures from the Eid celebrations. Apart from Kareena and Saif, Saba Ali Khan and other guests were also present. In one of the pics, Taimur was also seen but Jeh didn't make an appearance in any of the family pics. The Eid party was seemingly at Soha and Kunal's residence. 

For the occasion, Kareena was in a green-pink combination of striped trousers and a kurta. She opted for dark kajal and wore a black bindi. She tied her hair in a bun and didn't apply much makeup. Father-son duo Saiff and Taimur were seen twinning in blue kurtas and white pajamas. Soha was in a pink kurta set, while Saba donned a powder pink churidar set. The photo series also featured their friends and close ones.

Kunal Kemmu was in a light yellow kurta and white pjyama and in the pics, Soha and Kunal's daughter Inaaya Naumi also featured. There was also a mini reunion of 'Go Goa Gone' as Anand Tiwari also joined the party.


While sharing the pictures, Soha wrote, “Eid Mubarak from ours to yours. So grateful for the love and support (and yummy food) of family and friends!”.

Saba also shared pics on her Instagram handle and wrote, ''EiD Mubarak!!Family always ❤️ matters!Beautiful moments..missed Jehjaan Inni and the older kids n Kunal too... Soon inshallah.Lots of love Bhabijaan Bhai Soha n Tim Baba... Eid with family is ALWAYS SPECIAL !(sic)''.

On the work front, Kunal made his directorial debut with 'Madgaon Express' which was a huge success. Kareena Kapoor's latest film 'Crew' is also a blockbuster. It has already entered the Rs 100 crore club. Soha is all set to star in 'Chhori 2'.

