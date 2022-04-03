Sunday, Apr 03, 2022
India Art Festival To Return To Delhi After Almost 2 Years

The annual art fair, now in its sixth edition, will have on display 3,500 artworks brought by over 20 galleries from across the country.

India Art Festival 2022 Facebook/@indiaartfestival

Updated: 03 Apr 2022 4:30 pm

The much-awaited India Art Festival is all set to make its return to the national capital starting April 7, following a nearly two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual art fair, now in its sixth edition, will have on display 3,500 artworks brought by over 20 galleries from across the country. Traditionally held at the Thyagaraj Sports complex, the festival will be held at the Constitution Club this year.

According to the organisers, the four-day event will witness a collection of captivating art pieces and sculptures by modern, contemporary, and traditional Indian artists, connecting galleries, dealers, and buyers, with artists, interior designers, architects, and art connoisseurs.

"... The 80 stalls were sold out within the first three weeks itself, when we announced the Delhi edition in October 2021! All the stalls were sold out by November 2021. This overwhelming response from artists and galleries shows us that the anticipation for this year’s edition is immensely high, and we eagerly look forward to presenting this outstanding panorama of the Indian art scene, through the ages," said festival director Rajendra Patil.

The festival will feature works by at least 350 master and established artists including M F Hussain, S H Raza, Sohan Quadri, Manjit Bawa, Jamini Roy, Abha Sharma, Atul Gendle, Debabrata Basu, Jalpa Patel, and Disha Gandhi.

Besides 30 stalls displaying paintings and sculptures, the event will have two dedicated stalls for individual sculpture artists only -- with over 150 sculptures being on display.

Some of the participating galleries include Gallerie Splash, Art Nouveau, Gallery Pioneer, Vision Arts, Easel Stories, Studio3, Rhythm Art, Nalini Creations, Nifa Fine Art Academy, M Narayan Studio, Sudha Art Creations, and Rabi Art Gallery.

The gala will come to a close on April 10.

