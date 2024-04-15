Art & Entertainment

Huma Qureshi Starts Shooting In Ahmedabad For Her Next Film Titled ‘Gulabi’

Actress Huma Qureshi’s next film, where she will be seen playing an auto-rickshaw driver, has been christened 'Gulabi' and she is currently shooting for the movie in Ahmedabad.

Instagram
Huma Qureshi
info_icon

Huma took to Instagram to share a sneak peek from the set, holding the clapboard, with the caption: “Gulabi is here!! Shooting begins.”

Directed by Vipul Mehta, the film was announced on International Women's Day. It revolves around the true story of a brave auto-rickshaw driver who became the beacon of change, inspiring women to reclaim their destinies.

Producer Vishal Rana said: "We are thrilled to start shooting for 'Gulabi' in Ahmedabad today. Through this film, our aim is to deliver a content-driven film that resonates with the audience."

"Huma, who has delivered some great performances in her career, once again is all set to create some magic on screen,” Rana added.

Presented by Jio Studios and Echelon Productions, 'Gulabi' is directed by Vipul Mehta and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Vishal Rana.

