Huma Qureshi On 'Maharani’: It Has Been The Best Experience Of My Life

IANS
March 7, 2024
March 7, 2024
       
Actress Huma Qureshi has called the streaming political drama show ‘Maharani’ the “best experience” of her life.

Huma took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures of her ‘Maharani’ crew members and said that she has immense love for the team, whom she tagged as the “best people” and even thanked the creator Subhash Kapoor.

“So much love for this team... the best people #Maharani O thank you @sirsubhashkapoor for this... this has been the best experience of my life. We all worked hard for this... now it's all yours dear audience!!!”

She added: “All I can say is THANK YOU and wait till the end ... Rani Ka Badla #love #gratitude #blessed @dkh09@jollynarenkumar @veerakapuree @ishikka_kumari @amit.sial @dibyenduofficial @sonylivindia @kangratalkies.”

The multi-seasons political series is partly inspired by several incidents that happened in Bihar in the 1990s. It also stars Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti and Inaamulhaq. ‘Maharani 3’ drops on March 7 on Sony LIV.

