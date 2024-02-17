Art & Entertainment

Huma Qureshi Aims To Spread Joy And Laughter With Her New Comedy Show

Actress Huma Qureshi is all set to assume the role of a comedy champion in ‘Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge’, and has shared insights into the upcoming show.

IANS
IANS

February 17, 2024

Huma Qureshi Photo: Instagram
info-icon

Actress Huma Qureshi is all set to assume the role of a comedy champion in ‘Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge’, and has shared the insights into the upcoming show.

Huma will offer a great blend of humour, support, and engagement in various segments, coupled with her witty observations and hilarious anecdotes.

“Comedy serves as a universal stress buster and our aim is simple: to spread joy and laughter one joke at a time,” ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ fame actress said.

“In today’s fast-paced world, we believe everyone deserves a break filled with laughter, and ‘Madness Machayenge’ is here to deliver just that,” she shared.

Advertisement

She said that she is thrilled to be a part of this project as the comedy champion wherein she will challenge the comedians with tasks across different segments that will range from fun and simple to unusual situations, testing their mettle.

Redefining the genre by breaking the conventional norms of comedy, the show will deliver varied styles of comedy with an impressive line-up of seasoned comedians.

Advertisement

It will soon premiere on Sony.

Advertisement
Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement