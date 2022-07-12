Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
Hulu Orders Third Season Of 'Only Murders In The Building'

Mystery comedy "Only Murders in the Building" will return for a third season, streaming platform Hulu has announced.

Steven Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez
Steven Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez Instagram/@onlymurdershulu

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 2:43 pm

The announcement comes just weeks after season two of the show, starring Steven Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, premiered.

Craig Erwich, President of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, said "Only Murders in the Building" is the true crown jewel of the streamer's slate.

"Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan, John, Steve, Marty, and Selena's work. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story," Erwich said in a statement to Deadline.

The series comes from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman. Martin and Hoffman are also credited as executive producers along with Short, Gomez, "This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

According to Hulu, the first season debuted as the most-watched comedy series in Hulu Originals' history and is expected to be a major contender at the upcoming Emmy nominations.

New episodes of the current season stream weekly on Tuesdays and the second season will have its finale on August 23. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @onlymurdershulu

[With Inputs Form IANS]

