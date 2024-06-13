Art & Entertainment

How To Beat The Sultry Summer Heat? 5 Titles To Binge-Watch As You Await The Monsoon

Summer vacations are ending, and there’s no better way to beat the lingering heat than with an amazing lineup of binge-worthy content while we wait to welcome the rains. From the controversial and drama-filled ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ to the nerve-wracking suspense of the mysterious ‘Gaanth’, here is an exciting array of new shows.

‘House Of The Dragon 2’ Photo: Instagram
From the controversial and drama-filled ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ to the nerve-wracking suspense of the mysterious ‘Gaanth’, here is an exciting array of new shows:

1. ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’

The ‘baap’ of all reality series is back for its third season. ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ is all ready to up the fun factor with a new presenter, theme, and participants. After Karan Johar and Salman Khan hosting the last two seasons respectively, this time it’s Anil Kapoor who is set to host the show. This show has grown in popularity over the years, bringing many hours of amusement to people around the country.

2. ‘House Of The Dragon 2’

Releasing from June 17 onwards, ‘House Of The Dragon’ is all set for a successful sequel with five new dragons joining this season. We will also witness the legendary ‘Dance Of The Dragons’, which sets the premise for ‘Game Of Thrones’ and leads to the fall of the Targaryens. As the teams are divided into the Blacks and the Greens, hold on to your sofa and grab your best snacks to watch the unraveling of an epic battle.

3. ‘Gaanth’

‘Gaanth’ is a suspense thriller series starring Manav Vij and Monica Panwar. The series follows an alcoholic cop who comes across a strange mass-suicide case in the seemingly normal Chandel family. The incident appears to be for religious reasons on the surface, but, as he starts to dig deeper he starts to find more bone-chilling secrets behind the mysterious deceased family. With the help of a phony but a talented psychiatrist, he embarks on a journey to discover the buried secrets in the chandel family.

4. ‘Black Out’

Starring Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy, Sunil Grover and many others in an entertaining comedic backdrop, the film transports viewers to the streets of Pune, where a number of surprising events take place as crime reporter Lenny finds a huge amount of money and gold, becoming entangled in a web of crimes committed as greed and tragedy that comically unfolds in a hilarious route.

5. ‘Family Star’

‘Family Star’ is a 2024 Indian Telugu-language romantic action drama film written and directed by Parasuram, produced by Dil Raju and Sirish by Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in prominent roles.

