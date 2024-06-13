How To Beat The Sultry Summer Heat? 5 Titles To Binge-Watch As You Await The Monsoon

Releasing from June 17 onwards, ‘House Of The Dragon’ is all set for a successful sequel with five new dragons joining this season. We will also witness the legendary ‘Dance Of The Dragons’, which sets the premise for ‘Game Of Thrones’ and leads to the fall of the Targaryens. As the teams are divided into the Blacks and the Greens, hold on to your sofa and grab your best snacks to watch the unraveling of an epic battle.