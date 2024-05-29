'When Calls The Heart' Actor Mamie Laverock On Life Support After Five Storey Fall

According to the GoFundMe page, Mamie Laverock’s mother – Nicole Compton – revealed that she was able to reach on time to save Laverock. The GoFundMe page read, “On Saturday, May 11th, Nicole traveled to Winnipeg to help Mamie, who was having a medical emergency. Nicole was able to get there in time to save her life. Then got her to a hospital in Winnipeg. Mamie has since been transferred to a hospital here in Vancouver. Her recovery is unclear at this time, but she is alive and is showing signs of improvement.”