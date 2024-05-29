Hollywood

'When Calls The Heart' Actor Mamie Laverock On Life Support After Five Storey Fall

Mamie Laverock is currently on life support after falling five stories from a balcony. The actor's mother has started a funding page.

X
Mamie Laverock Photo: X
info_icon

Best known for playing the role of Rosaleen Sullivan in ‘When Calls The Heart’, Mamie Laverock recently left her fans concerned when the news of her falling five stories from a balcony made headlines. A recent report has revealed that the 19-year-old actor is on life support after the fall. As the actor struggles for her life, her mother has started a GoFundMe page to collect funds for the treatment.

According to the GoFundMe page, Mamie Laverock’s mother – Nicole Compton – revealed that she was able to reach on time to save Laverock. The GoFundMe page read, “On Saturday, May 11th, Nicole traveled to Winnipeg to help Mamie, who was having a medical emergency. Nicole was able to get there in time to save her life. Then got her to a hospital in Winnipeg. Mamie has since been transferred to a hospital here in Vancouver. Her recovery is unclear at this time, but she is alive and is showing signs of improvement.”

The page further read, “We are deeply saddened to report that on May 26th, Mamie, who has been in intensive treatment for the past two weeks, was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories. She sustained life-threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support. We are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time.”

The news has left fans in a state of shock. One fan commented, “Please pray for my friend Mamie. We need a miracle and the power of prayer and love.” A second fan wrote, “The details of this are so odd, and make the story even more tragic.” A third fan mentioned, “OMG that's horrible, hope she's able to pull through.” Reacting to the news, Hallmark Media also extended their support for the actor and her family.

The actor is currently admitted to a hospital in Vancouver.

