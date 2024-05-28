Hollywood

Tom Cruise Starrer 'Mission: Impossible 8' Faces Further Delay Due To Submarine Malfunction

With additional delays, the premiere date for the eight movie in the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise remains uncertain.

Tom Cruise in 'Mission: Impossible' Photo: X
Fans of ‘Mission: Impossible,’ who have been eagerly awaiting the eighth instalment in the franchise, will need to wait for more time, as the highly anticipated film has encountered yet another unexpected delay. This time, the setback occurred due to a malfunction with a submarine, reportedly worth around ₹250 crore, during filming. Not only has this incident caused delays in production, but it has also led to an increase in the film’s budget.

Various media reports have detailed that the equipment responsible for lowering the 120-foot-high structure encountered a sudden jam under its weight, which resulted in its damage. Presently, efforts are underway to repair the equipment, causing significant delays in the shooting process and an increase in production costs. A source close to the development, speaking to the Mirror, expressed dissatisfaction, stating, “They’re [makers] not happy as it puts production behind, which costs a lot of money per day.”

Many have stated that the repairing process will take long, and due to it, the schedule has been extended by several weeks. According to reports, the budget for the film is now nearing ₹3,324.88 crore ($400 million), as per the outlet’s information.

As for the eight movie, it’s a direct sequel to ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,’ which marked the return of Tom Cruise as the protagonist, Ethan Hunt. Alongside Cruise, the film features a cast including Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, and Pom Klementieff, all reprising their roles from previous films in the series.

Notably, while the seventh film in the franchise released last year, the production on the second part has been encountering several delays. Initially, Hollywood strikes caused the original 2024 summer release to be postponed to May 2025. Now, with additional delays, the premiere date for the forthcoming movie remains uncertain.

