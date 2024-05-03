‘The Sympathizer’: Robert Downey Jr. Steals The Show – View Pics

‘The Sympathizer’ has been garnering some great reviews from all over. The premiere of ‘The Sympathizer’ saw some of the biggest names come in for a grand evening. Robert Downey Jr., Toan Le, Tea Ho, Ky Duyen, Kieu Chinh and many others came in for a night that everyone will remember for months to come.
1. Robert Downey Jr., Sandra Oh & Hoa Xuande
Robert Downey Jr., from left, Sandra Oh and Hoa Xuande arrive at the premiere of ‘The Sympathizer’ at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles.
2. Toan Le
Toan Le arrives at the premiere of ‘The Sympathizer’ at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles.
3. Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr. arrives at the premiere of ‘The Sympathizer’ at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles.
4. Ky Duyen
Ky Duyen arrives at the premiere of ‘The Sympathizer’ at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles.
5. Tea Ho
Tea Ho arrives at the premiere of ‘The Sympathizer’ at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles.
6. Kieu Chinh
Kieu Chinh arrives at the premiere of ‘The Sympathizer’ at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles.