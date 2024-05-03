Hollywood

‘The Sympathizer’: Robert Downey Jr. Steals The Show – View Pics

At the premiere at Los Angeles of ‘The Sympathizer’, the who’s who of the world of showbiz came in for a grand evening. Robert Downey Jr. was the one who stole the show definitely with his unique sense of style and brand of humour.

‘The Sympathizer’ Premiere Photo: Willy Sanjuan
‘The Sympathizer’ has been garnering some great reviews from all over. The premiere of ‘The Sympathizer’ saw some of the biggest names come in for a grand evening. Robert Downey Jr., Toan Le, Tea Ho, Ky Duyen, Kieu Chinh and many others came in for a night that everyone will remember for months to come.

Here are a few glimpses from the gala premiere:

1. Robert Downey Jr., Sandra Oh & Hoa Xuande

‘The Sympathizer’ Premiere
‘The Sympathizer’ Premiere Photo: Willy Sanjuan
Robert Downey Jr., from left, Sandra Oh and Hoa Xuande arrive at the premiere of ‘The Sympathizer’ at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles.

2. Toan Le

‘The Sympathizer’ Premiere
‘The Sympathizer’ Premiere Photo: Willy Sanjuan
Toan Le arrives at the premiere of ‘The Sympathizer’ at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles.

3. Robert Downey Jr.

‘The Sympathizer’ Premiere
‘The Sympathizer’ Premiere Photo: Willy Sanjuan
Robert Downey Jr. arrives at the premiere of ‘The Sympathizer’ at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles.

4. Ky Duyen

‘The Sympathizer’ Premiere
‘The Sympathizer’ Premiere Photo: Willy Sanjuan
Ky Duyen arrives at the premiere of ‘The Sympathizer’ at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles.

5. Tea Ho

‘The Sympathizer’ Premiere
‘The Sympathizer’ Premiere Photo: Willy Sanjuan
Tea Ho arrives at the premiere of ‘The Sympathizer’ at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles.

6. Kieu Chinh

‘The Sympathizer’ Premiere
‘The Sympathizer’ Premiere Photo: Willy Sanjuan
Kieu Chinh arrives at the premiere of ‘The Sympathizer’ at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles.

