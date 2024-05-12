Hollywood

‘The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady’: Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross, Amanda Kloots Make Netflix’s Latest Roast A Star-Studded Event - View Pics

‘The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady’ turned out to be a night filled with stars and hilarity. Check out some pics from the event right here.

Tom Brady Photo: Chris Pizzello
The who’s who of the world of comedy and stand-up came under one roof for the greatest roast of all times. The event features some of the biggest names in Hollywood like Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross, Amanda Kloots and numerous others. All of them came down for one and only one intention – to roast the hell out of Tom Brady. Titled, ‘The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady’, this Netflix roast turned out to be a night filled with stars and hilarity.

Not only were comics present, but even people from the sports fraternity were present to witness the roast. The event went on to be a star-studded one and also got people rolling on the floor laughing with so many roasty jokes being thrown at Tom Brady.

Here’s taking a look at some of the most popular names who attended ‘The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady’:

1. Bert Kreischer And Tom Segura

Bert Kreischer And Tom Segura
Bert Kreischer And Tom Segura Photo: Chris Pizzello
Comedians Bert Kreischer, left, and Tom Segura pose together at ‘The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady’ at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

2. Amanda Kloots

Amanda Kloots
Amanda Kloots Photo: Chris Pizzello
Amanda Kloots poses at ‘The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady’ at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

3. Jeff Ross And Kevin Hart

Jeff Ross And Kevin Hart
Jeff Ross And Kevin Hart Photo: Chris Pizzello
Comedian Jeff Ross, left, and host Kevin Hart pose together at ‘The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady’ at the Kia Forum, in Inglewood, California.

4. Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler
Chelsea Handler Photo: Chris Pizzello
Chelsea Handler poses at ‘The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady’ at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

5. Nikki Glaser

Nikki Glaser
Nikki Glaser Photo: Chris Pizzello
Comedian Nikki Glaser poses at ‘The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady’ at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

6. Rodney Harrison And Erika

Rodney Harrison And Erika
Rodney Harrison And Erika Photo: Chris Pizzello
Retired NFL player Rodney Harrison and his wife Erika arrive at ‘The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady’ at the Kia Forum, in Inglewood, California.

7. Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski Photo: Chris Pizzello
Retired NFL player Rob Gronkowski poses at ‘The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady’ at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

8. Tom Brady

Tom Brady
Tom Brady Photo: Chris Pizzello
Tom Brady poses at ‘The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady’ at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

