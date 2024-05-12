‘The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady’: Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross, Amanda Kloots Make Netflix’s Latest Roast A Star-Studded Event - View Pics

The who’s who of the world of comedy and stand-up came under one roof for the greatest roast of all times. The event features some of the biggest names in Hollywood like Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross, Amanda Kloots and numerous others. All of them came down for one and only one intention – to roast the hell out of Tom Brady. Titled, ‘The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady’, this Netflix roast turned out to be a night filled with stars and hilarity.