Superman New Trailer: David Corenswet's Man Of Steel Is 'Doing Important Stuff' In James Gunn's Film

David Corenswet replaced Henry Cavill as Man Of Steel in James Gunn's upcoming movie, Superman. The first look of Corenswet as Superman piqued audiences' interest and they have been waiting with bated breath for the superhero film to hit the screens soon. Warner Bros. dropped the final trailer of Superman, which is filled with lots of high-octane action sequences, hopes and emotions.
Rachel Brosnahan will be seen as Lois Lane, who is playing Superman's love interest, and Nicholas Hoult is playing the antagonist Lex Luthor. The trailer gives us a glimpse of a face-off between Superman and Lex, who wants to kill the former and his loved ones.
Gunn's DC reboot will show how the superhero landed on Earth from the planet Krypton and how he juggles between being a journalist Clark Kent and a superhero.
Superman new trailer also gives a sneak-peek into Justice Gang, comprising of Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), and Krypto, the dog.
We also get a glimpse of Superman holding a deformed baby, which is assumed to be Baby Joe, another DC character, the son of Metamorpho and Sapphire Stagg.
In the video, Superman gets an warning to "stop messing around," to which he replies, "I’m not messing around. I’m doing important stuff."
The film also stars Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Terence Rosemore (Otis), Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho), and María Gabriela de Faría (The Engineer).
Before David Corenswet, the other actors who had played Superman are- Christopher Reeve (1978-87), Brandon Routh (2006), and Henry Cavill (2013-2022).
James Gunn had earlier told Variety, "The next Superman has to be someone who has all the humanity that Superman has but he’s also an alien. It’s gotta be somebody who has the kindness and the compassion that Superman has and be somebody who you want to give a hug."
Superman will hit the screens on July 11, 2025.