Sesame Workshop Benefit Gala 2024: Martha Stewart, John Oliver, Lucy Liu Have A Fun Time With Muppets – View Pics

For the Sesame Workshop Benefit Gala 2024, some of the biggest names from the world of showbiz came down. Martha Stewart, John Oliver, Lucy Liu and many others were seen walking in to the event and even posing with Muppet characters at the gala.
It was star-studded event with the who’s who of the world of showbiz walking in for some fun time. Here are some pictures from the Sesame Workshop Benefit Gala:
1. Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart, center, poses with Muppet characters at the Sesame Workshop benefit gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York.
2. Honorees Leslie Odom Jr. And Shonda Rhimes
Honorees Leslie Odom Jr., center left, and Shonda Rhimes pose with Muppet characters at the Sesame Workshop benefit gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York.
3. John Oliver
John Oliver, center, poses with Muppet characters at the Sesame Workshop benefit gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York.
4. Lucy Liu
Lucy Liu, center, poses with Muppet characters at the Sesame Workshop benefit gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York.
5. Christian Slater
Christian Slater, center, poses with Muppet characters at the Sesame Workshop benefit gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York.
6. Diane Sawyer
Diane Sawyer, center, poses with Muppet characters at the Sesame Workshop benefit gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York.
7. Andra Day
Andra Day attends the Sesame Workshop benefit gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York.
8. Shonda Rhimes
Shonda Rhimes attends the Sesame Workshop benefit gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York.
9. Craig Melvin And Lindsay Czarniak
Craig Melvin, left, and Lindsay Czarniak attend the Sesame Workshop benefit gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York.