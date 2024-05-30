Hollywood

Sesame Workshop Benefit Gala 2024: Martha Stewart, John Oliver, Lucy Liu Have A Fun Time With Muppets – View Pics

It was star-studded event with the who’s who of the world of showbiz walking in for some fun time. Here are some pictures from the Sesame Workshop Benefit Gala.

Martha Stewart, John Oliver, Lucy Liu Photo: Evan Agostini
For the Sesame Workshop Benefit Gala 2024, some of the biggest names from the world of showbiz came down. Martha Stewart, John Oliver, Lucy Liu and many others were seen walking in to the event and even posing with Muppet characters at the gala.

1. Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart Photo: Evan Agostini
Martha Stewart, center, poses with Muppet characters at the Sesame Workshop benefit gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York.

2. Honorees Leslie Odom Jr. And Shonda Rhimes

Honorees Leslie Odom Jr. And Shonda Rhimes
Honorees Leslie Odom Jr. And Shonda Rhimes Photo: Evan Agostini
Honorees Leslie Odom Jr., center left, and Shonda Rhimes pose with Muppet characters at the Sesame Workshop benefit gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York.

3. John Oliver

John Oliver
John Oliver Photo: Evan Agostini
John Oliver, center, poses with Muppet characters at the Sesame Workshop benefit gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York.

4. Lucy Liu

Lucy Liu
Lucy Liu Photo: Evan Agostini
Lucy Liu, center, poses with Muppet characters at the Sesame Workshop benefit gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York.

5. Christian Slater

Christian Slater
Christian Slater Photo: Evan Agostini
Christian Slater, center, poses with Muppet characters at the Sesame Workshop benefit gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York.

6. Diane Sawyer

Diane Sawyer
Diane Sawyer Photo: Evan Agostini
Diane Sawyer, center, poses with Muppet characters at the Sesame Workshop benefit gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York.

7. Andra Day

Andra Day
Andra Day Photo: Evan Agostini
Andra Day attends the Sesame Workshop benefit gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York.

8. Shonda Rhimes

Shonda Rhimes
Shonda Rhimes Photo: Evan Agostini
Shonda Rhimes attends the Sesame Workshop benefit gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York.

9. Craig Melvin And Lindsay Czarniak

Craig Melvin And Lindsay Czarniak
Craig Melvin And Lindsay Czarniak Photo: Evan Agostini
Craig Melvin, left, and Lindsay Czarniak attend the Sesame Workshop benefit gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York.

