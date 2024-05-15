‘Pretty Little Liars: Summer School’: New Season Takes The Internet By Storm After Grand Premiere – View Pics

‘Pretty Little Liars’ is an American slasher adolescent drama mystery television show developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring for Max. It is the fourth television series in the ‘Pretty Little Liars’ franchise, based on Sara Shepard’s novel series, and follows the same storyline as the previous seasons.
The series’ ensemble cast includes Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco. The first season, named ‘Original Sin’, began streaming on July 28, 2022. Soon after its massive success, in September 2022, the series was revived for a second season, ‘Summer School’, which has now released and is once again taking the internet by storm.
For the unversed, the show revolves around five adolescent girls in Millwood, Pennsylvania, who band together after receiving cryptic messages from a mystery individual identifying as “A”, who blames their moms for a chain of events that led in the murder of a classmate on New Year’s Eve 1999.
The new season saw its premiere in Los Angeles recently, which was attended by the who’s who of the world of showbiz. Some of the biggest names walked in to support the franchise. Here are a few glimpses from the web series premiere:
1. Bailee Madison
Bailee Madison arrives at the premiere of ‘Pretty Little Liars: Summer School’ at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles.
2. Malia Pyles
Malia Pyles arrives at the premiere of ‘Pretty Little Liars: Summer School’ at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles.
3. Zaria
Zaria arrives at the premiere of ‘Pretty Little Liars: Summer School’ at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles.
4. Monica Mamudo
Monica Mamudo arrives at the premiere of ‘Pretty Little Liars: Summer School’ at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles.
5. Maia Reficco
Maia Reficco arrives at the premiere of ‘Pretty Little Liars: Summer School’ at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles.
6. Antonio Cipriano
Antonio Cipriano arrives at the premiere of ‘Pretty Little Liars: Summer School’ at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles.
7. Ava Capri
Ava Capri arrives at the premiere of ‘Pretty Little Liars: Summer School’ at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles.
8. Sharon Leal
Sharon Leal arrives at the premiere of ‘Pretty Little Liars: Summer School’ at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles.
9. Malia Pyles, Zaria, Bailee Madison, Maia Reficco And Mallory Bechtel
Malia Pyles, Zaria, Bailee Madison, Maia Reficco and Mallory Bechtel, from left, arrive at the premiere of ‘Pretty Little Liars: Summer School’ at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.