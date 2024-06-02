Hollywood

Neve Campbell On 'Scream 7' Return: Grateful To Be Able To Step Into Sidney's Shoes Again

Actor Neve Campbell says she is grateful to reprise the role of Sidney Prescott in the seventh installment of the horror mystery film franchise "Scream", after skipping starring in its 2023 chapter.

Neve Campbell
Neve Campbell Photo: Instagram
Campbell was part of the first five films but walked out of the sixth chapter over a salary dispute.

While the 50-year-old said she was "sad" to not be part of last year's "Scream 6", she is looking forward to featuring in the upcoming movie.

"I was really grateful that they came back to me in a respectful way. I think that means a lot to women and to society. I'm grateful to be able to step into Sidney's shoes again and tell her story," Campbell told People magazine.

"Those movies have been such a big part of my life and it means so much to me, and I was sad to miss the last one, to not be a part of it. I meet a lot of fans who say her strength has helped them get through tough times, and it means more than I could ever have imagined to some people," she added.

The actor announced her return in March in an Instagram post, which read: "Hi All. I’m so excited to announce this news!!! Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!!"

The first "Scream" movie released in 1996 with Campbell as Sidney, the target of the Ghostface killer, whose look was inspired by Edvard Munch's painting 'The Scream'.

The sequels were released in 1997, 2000, 2011, 2022 and the last one in 2023.

Kevin Williamson will direct "Scream 7" from a script by Guy Busick.

