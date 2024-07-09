Released in 2006, Meryl Streep starrer ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ has grown to become one of the most loved movies in popular culture. Fans of the movie have been demanding a sequel of the film for long. Their demand reached its peak after the cast of the film reunited at the Screen Actors Guild awards. A recent development has revealed that the makers have finally listened to the fans and a sequel of the movie is in the works.
As reported by Puck, a sequel to ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ is under progress. The report mentioned that the film’s writer – Aline Brosh McKenna – has been roped in to script the sequel. Reportedly, the story will follow Miranda Priestly as she struggles to keep her fashion magazine, Runaway, afloat as the print market dwindles swiftly. Priestly happens to meet Emily Charlton (played by Emily Blunt), her former assistant, who is now a senior executive at a leading luxury group. Priestly needs advertising revenue to keep Runaway running but it is unclear if Charlton will help her out considering her terrible experience of working with her.
Judging by this plot line, fans can expect Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt to reprise their roles in the sequel. However, it is unclear if Anne Hathaway’s Andrea Sachs would join the sequel. The sequel is being worked upon by Disney after they acquired 20th Century Fox in 2019. Based on Lauren Weisberger’s novel, fans have speculated that the first movie revolves around a young woman’s experience of working with the editor-in-chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour.
Upon its release, ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ earned $326.7 million at the global box office. Apart from this, Streep also won the Golden Globe Award for her role and was also nominated for the Oscars.