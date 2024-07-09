As reported by Puck, a sequel to ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ is under progress. The report mentioned that the film’s writer – Aline Brosh McKenna – has been roped in to script the sequel. Reportedly, the story will follow Miranda Priestly as she struggles to keep her fashion magazine, Runaway, afloat as the print market dwindles swiftly. Priestly happens to meet Emily Charlton (played by Emily Blunt), her former assistant, who is now a senior executive at a leading luxury group. Priestly needs advertising revenue to keep Runaway running but it is unclear if Charlton will help her out considering her terrible experience of working with her.