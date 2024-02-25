The beloved cast of the much-loved sitcom ‘Modern Family’ – Sofía Vergara, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Ed O'Neill, Eric Stonestreet, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson – reunited in a delightful way. They brought with them their characters’ camaraderie along with some cheeky humour. Despite how unlikely it is for the show to get renewed, the cast expressed their readiness for a sequel, and then went on to present the award of Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series to the cast of ‘The Bear.’