While the 30th edition of the Screen Actors Guild Awards aimed at honouring the best of the best in films and television, there were also many unexpected iconic reunions from beloved shows and movies, which surely would have brought tears to the eyes of the viewers. The emotional reunions sparked a wave of nostalgia on social media, with netizens taking to various platforms to share photos and videos of these very precious moments.
‘Breaking Bad’
The cast of ‘Breaking Bad’ – Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Dean Norris, and R.J. Mitte – graced the stage to present the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series to the cast of ‘Succession.’ Interestingly, the 2008 show had bagged the same category award. The chaotic cast and their playful banter was definitely the highlight moment, which spread laughter all across the room.
‘Modern Family’
The beloved cast of the much-loved sitcom ‘Modern Family’ – Sofía Vergara, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Ed O'Neill, Eric Stonestreet, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson – reunited in a delightful way. They brought with them their characters’ camaraderie along with some cheeky humour. Despite how unlikely it is for the show to get renewed, the cast expressed their readiness for a sequel, and then went on to present the award of Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series to the cast of ‘The Bear.’
‘The Lord of the Rings’
Elijah Wood and Sean Astin engaged in goofy conversations. Making references to their previous wins at the SAGs, especially regarding why Wood never received his SAG Award trophy after ‘The Lord of the Rings’ won several years ago. In response, Astin teased Wood, suggesting he might have either sold it or must have burnt it. They presented the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role to Da’Vine Joy Randolph for her performance in ‘The Holdovers.’
‘The Devil Wears Prada’
This much-awaited reunion warmed the hearts of fans. The iconic trio – Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Meryl Streep – took the centre stage and channeled their inner characters from the movie, not only with their playful skit, but also with their fashion; be it Hathaway wearing a cerulean coloured dress or Streep actually donning a dress from Prada. They presented the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series to Jeremy Allen White for ‘The Bear.’
These reunions made viewers’ hearts flutter with the cast’s light-hearted banter, rekindling their love for them all over again.